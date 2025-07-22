Connecticut Consumer Protection suspends store’s lottery license over illicit gambling activity

Connecticut Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli has issued a suspension of the Lottery Sales Agent license for a convenience store in the town of Windsor Locks.

The sanction follows a probe by the Connecticut Consumer Protection Gaming Division, following a tip-off about slot machines being used on the premises.

All iGaming, including slot machines, is only permitted at Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun in the Constitution State. Any activity outside of these locations is strictly illegal.

Department officials found five slot machines in operation at JJ’s News and Variety store, as confirmed by the Commissioner.

“It is critical that consumers do not use illegal slot machines if they encounter them in their community, said Bryan Cafferelli.

“Illegal slot machines put your money and information at risk, have no age-based restrictions, and offer significantly worse odds than regulated physical slot machines and legal iGaming platforms.

He continued, “Thank you to our Gaming Division, who acted quickly upon receiving a consumer complaint, and to the members of the public who assist us in protecting public safety by reporting illegal activity.”

No more lottery sales until further written notice

As a result of the raid, the business owner was arrested and charged with one count of engaging in professional gambling and a further five counts of possession of a gambling device.

Crucially for the store operated by Rais Bhura, its Lottery Sales Agent license has been suspended with immediate effect, indefinitely.

The recurring annual license was due to expire in March 2026, but no more lottery sales are allowed until further written notice.

This strict enforcement from Connecticut Consumer Protection follows the action taken by lawmakers to prohibit sweepstakes casinos, following the example of other states to outlaw the mostly unregulated form of gambling.

Connecticut lawmakers had been attempting to ban sweepstakes casinos for the past few months, and last month a vote was carried with ease. The final ballot returned a 146-0 vote in favor of the ban, with only five not available to add to the landslide margin.

Image credit: WTNH News 8/X