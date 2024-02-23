A woman living in Spain has found her new love in the form of a hologram which has taken on the similarities of her previous boyfriends.

In the summer, artist Alicia Framis will be marrying AILex, an AI hologram, at the Depot Boijmans Van Beuingen Museum in Rotterdam. She acknowledges the wedding will be part of her performance project called The Hybrid Couple, which looks at the relationship between humans and AI in contemporary society.

The hologram of her dreams has been trained to replicate her ex’s and the artist believes this technology is one of the best at replicating human feelings.

While the 57-year-old explains this is an experiment with love, intimacy, and identity in the age of AI, she tells Euronews that this could become the new normal: “Love and sex with robots and holograms are an inevitable reality. They are great companions and capable of expressing empathy.

“Just as phones saved us from loneliness and filled the void in our lives, holograms as interactive presences in our homes can take it even further.”

The wedding reception will feature a unique ritual for the union between human and avatar with the wedding breakfast being made up of ‘molecular food that can be enjoyed by both humans and humanoid entities.’

After marrying, the couple plan to live in a house they are building in Menorca. Writing on her website, Alicia says: “A new generation of love is emerging, whether we want it or not, where humans will be married and in relationships with holograms, avatars, robots, and more.

“Just as we practice a new language with Duolingo, we will practice relationships with these entities.”

It’s not the first time Alicia has fallen for a non-entity either. In 1995, she moved in with a mannequin in France that she named Villeneuve.

AI and relationships

Alicia Framis isn’t the first to marry a non-human partner. In 2023, New York-based Rosanna Ramos claimed she had officially tied the knot with boyfriend Eren Kartal, who just so happens to be AI. There are reports that the couple are expecting a baby together.

Featured image: AI-Generated with Ideogram