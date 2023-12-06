TIME Person of the Year 2023 winner announced

TIME magazine has revealed the winner of the Person Of The Year 2023 title.

On Monday, the company compiled a shortlist with its annual selection of individuals, ideas, and groups that have impacted the world most notably over the last year.

On Wednesday morning (7:40 am EST), the winner was announced to be Taylor Swift.

The American singer is a megastar and arguably the biggest musician on the planet today. The magazine praised Swift for being an “extraordinary storyteller”

Sam Lanksy, West Coast Editor for TIME, praised the 33-year-old star’s incredible impact on culture and her business success:

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point.

“As a pop star, she sits in rarefied company, alongside Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Madonna; as a songwriter, she has been compared to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Joni Mitchell. As a businesswoman, she has built an empire worth, by some estimates, over $1 billion.”

The coveted title dates back to 1927 and previous Person of the Year winners include U.S. President Joe Biden, Martin Luther King, Greta Thunberg, and last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a tumultuous year where many different topics filled the headlines the list of nominees is hugely varied.

However, with the continued rise and application of artificial intelligence (AI) software, some had touted the CEO of OpenAI – the company behind the feverishly popular ChatGPT software – Sam Altman as a favorite.

But there could only be one winner of TIME Person Of The Year 2023 and it’s Swift.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

Full shortlist of nominees for TIME’s Person of the Year 2023

The list of this year’s final nominees includes:

Hollywood Strikers

Xi Jinping

Taylor Swift – *WINNER*

Sam Altman

Trump Prosecutors

Barbie

Vladimir Putin

King Charles III

Jerome Powell

Featured Image: Flickr via TechCrunch under CC 2.0 license.