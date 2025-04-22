Languagesx
Who will be the next Pope? Are you allowed to bet on the next Pontiff?

Who will be the next Pope? Are you allowed to bet on the next Pontiff?

Vatican City

With each Pope’s passing, the Roman Catholic church goes into mourning, but 15 to 20 days later, the process begins of choosing his successor, an incredibly complex and vital decision that will shape the future of the church for years to come.

Pope Francis passed away over the weekend, leaving many to wonder who will be the next Pope.

If you have seen the excellent movie Conclave, which picked up an Oscar last month for Best Adapted Screenplay, you will already have an insight into the secretive and political process, and that is what is about to occur here in the coming days.

Now, with everybody gambling on the smallest of things these days, surely the book is open on who will follow in Francis’ footsteps?

There are over 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, many of whom are eager to find the next leader of the Church. The Pope is also intrinsically tied to the political sphere, with his views and messages carried far and wide. The choice is important, and obviously, there are frontrunners in the process, but this is not a horse race, and in some parts of the world, you will find you cannot even bet on the decision.

Can you bet on the next Pope in the US?

Despite a large number of foreign markets happily listing odds for the next Pontiff, in the USA, it is different story with none of the major players offering odds. In fact, betting on the next Pope is not allowed in the US, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Can you bet on the next Pope in Europe?

When Pope Francis was elected to the position in 2013, many popular bookmakers took bets on the Papal race. As it is so notoriously difficult to get right, it is a good opportunity for bookies to do well out of the occasion. Bookmakers such as Paddy Power are already running odds, and you can happily place a bet there on the outcome.

How is the next Pope chosen?

When the Conclave begins, between 15 and 20 days after the death of the Pope, 120 Cardinals under the age of 80 (over 80s are not allowed to take part) will lock themselves into the Sistine Chapel in top secret and vote four times a day until one candidate has received two thirds of the vote and becomes the next Pope.

Throughout the process, smoke will rise from a chimney at the Chapel. If it is black smoke, it indicates that no decision has been reached, and voting will continue the following day. When the smoke turns white, it signals the Conclave has agreed on the next Pope. The day’s ballots are burnt in a stove in the Sistine Chapel and mixed with a chemical that produces the desired smoke color, which is eagerly watched by millions around the globe.

Latest favorites to become the next Pope

The early frontrunner across the board seems to be Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The 70-year-old has held the position since 2013, when Francis became Pope, and currently serves as the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, is currently the second favorite, but it is worth noting that when Karol Wojtyta, who became Pope John Paul II, was elected in 1978, nobody outside the Conclave expected it.

  • Pietro Parolin
  • Luis Antonio Tagle
  • Matteo Zuppi
  • Peter Erdo
  • Peter Turkson
  • Angelo Scola

Featured Image courtesy of Pexels

