Whiskerwood, from the publisher that has brought us some of the best strategy games in recent years, looks like a dystopian Tom & Jerry

Hooded Horse has been a publisher that established a rep for some excellent titles of late. Manor Lords will be the one that springs to mind from all its publicity but Empires of the Undergrowth and Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic are both games that have taken a fair few hours from my life over the past couple of years. And when you throw in Against the Storm into the mix, it’s a much longer time.

Now, Whiskerwood looks as though it could be the next to rob me of family time and you try to build up a safe haven for all your little mouse citizens and keep the oppressive paw of your cat overlords off your neck as best you can.

Sort of like a sinister 1984 meets Tom & Jerry if you will.

Whiskerwood has just launched its announcement trailer which you can watch below and if you are into this sort of thing I’d be amazed if the next thing you do is not to Steam WIshlist it immediately.

Beyond the elements of resource management and settlement building, we are also getting automation in a tip of the hat towards the hardcore strategy fans of Factorio and those types of games.

The mice are tasked by their feline dominators to tame the Whiskerwood for them and time will tell what the punishments for failure are, but the wording suggests that the cats are not the friendly type.

Whiskerwood’s Steam page tells us we will need to, “Carve mountains, traverse seas, and explore untamed new lands as you build grand cities – the ingenuity of the humble mouse is on full display in Whiskerwood as you establish elaborate automation systems to efficiently run complex production chains, all while dealing with the oppressive demands of your cat overlords.”

Tragically we have no launch date for Whiskerwood yet, merely a Coming Soon but the video and gifs on the Steam page at least seem to point to the fact that it looks quite far along, so hopefully we wil not have long to wait.