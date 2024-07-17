Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Whiskerwood, from the publisher that has brought us some of the best strategy games in recent years, looks like a dystopian Tom & Jerry

Whiskerwood, from the publisher that has brought us some of the best strategy games in recent years, looks like a dystopian Tom & Jerry

An image from Whiskerwood

Hooded Horse has been a publisher that established a rep for some excellent titles of late. Manor Lords will be the one that springs to mind from all its publicity but Empires of the Undergrowth and Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic are both games that have taken a fair few hours from my life over the past couple of years. And when you throw in Against the Storm into the mix, it’s a much longer time.

Now, Whiskerwood looks as though it could be the next to rob me of family time and you try to build up a safe haven for all your little mouse citizens and keep the oppressive paw of your cat overlords off your neck as best you can.

Sort of like a sinister 1984 meets Tom & Jerry if you will.

Whiskerwood has just launched its announcement trailer which you can watch below and if you are into this sort of thing I’d be amazed if the next thing you do is not to Steam WIshlist it immediately.

Beyond the elements of resource management and settlement building, we are also getting automation in a tip of the hat towards the hardcore strategy fans of Factorio and those types of games.

The mice are tasked by their feline dominators to tame the Whiskerwood for them and time will tell what the punishments for failure are, but the wording suggests that the cats are not the friendly type.

Whiskerwood’s Steam page tells us we will need to, “Carve mountains, traverse seas, and explore untamed new lands as you build grand cities – the ingenuity of the humble mouse is on full display in Whiskerwood as you establish elaborate automation systems to efficiently run complex production chains, all while dealing with the oppressive demands of your cat overlords.”

Tragically we have no launch date for Whiskerwood yet, merely a Coming Soon but the video and gifs on the Steam page at least seem to point to the fact that it looks quite far along, so hopefully we wil not have long to wait.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

a woman and a man soccer player set and jostle for position on the ball in a scene from EA Sports FC 25
EA Sports FC 25 gives women’s soccer a full fledged career mode in five leagues
Owen Good
Fighting an enemy in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn system requirements: Can your PC run it?
Jacob Woodward
A soldier in Over the Top
New multiplayer WW1 game Over the Top will pack in the horrors of The Great War including Chlorine gas attacks and relentless artillery
Paul McNally
Hunter catching the ball in College Football 25
How to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25
Jacob Woodward
Red Deadpool controller in black and red cheek theme
Deadpool & Wolverine: Xbox releases ‘cheeky’ controller
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A large white 𝕏 on a black background with green digital padlocks surrounding it, 3d render
Cryptocurrency

Cardano founder pitches Elon Musk decentralized solution for X's woes
Radek Zielinski22 seconds

Following a recent hacking incident on X (formerly Twitter) affecting AI developer Ben Goertzel, Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson has suggested implementing decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to enhance the platform's security....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.