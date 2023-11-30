WhatsApp now lets you hide your locked chats behind a secret code

WhatsApp has confirmed a new feature that will allow users to hide a locked chat behind a secret code.

The function known as ‘Secret Code’ for the existing Chat Lock feature will go a long way toward enhancing the security and privacy of the messenger app, which is owned by Meta.

Interestingly, the new roll-out will not be instantly visible alongside all of your other chats; instead, chats can be hidden and accessed only with a code of your choosing.

The code can be made up of numbers, letters, special characters, or even emojis for an added touch of personalization or fun.

In the official communication from the WhatsApp blog, some of the thinking behind this latest update was explained:

“With a secret code, you’ll now be able to set a unique password different from what you use to unlock your phone to give your locked chats an extra layer of privacy.’

‘You’ll have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing your secret code in the search bar.’

Users also retain the option to have locked chats listed together will all other general conversations on WhatsApp.

Something to hide?

There will be significant interest in the Secret Code for several reasons.

Some people will have legitimate safety interests regarding their personal messaging, while others may well have something to hide.

Other users may embrace the enhanced layer of encryption just because they can.

This update takes Chat Lock one step further, with the launch available today for some while the full global roll-out is expected to be completed within a matter of months for all.

Previously, Chat Lock could only be utilized on one primary device, meaning a second phone or tablet/laptop was obsolete for added privacy. Still, Secret Code is the WhatsApp game changer across all devices that you need to use.

Featured image: Anton, pexels.com