How GTA6 may affect Red Dead Redemption 2's next-gen update

How GTA6 may affect Red Dead Redemption 2’s next-gen update

key art from red dead redemption 2 showing arthur morgan holding a gun
TL:DR

  • A Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen update is likely to release after Grand Theft Auto 6, says Rockstar insider Tez2.
  • Rockstar paused the RDR2 update to focus on GTA6, aiming for a feature-rich release post-GTA6 launch.
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to release in 2025, potentially incorporating updates planned for RDR2.

A known Rockstar insider has stated that if we do get a Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen update, it will probably not be until after Grand Theft Auto 6 releases.

Releasing a current generation version of an older game is a firm favorite moneyspinning tactic for video game companies, and is popular with fans too – a win-win. The opportunity to revisit an old classic with updated and optimized graphics for players, the opportunity to sell the same game to multiple people twice for publishers.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of Rockstar’s most popular games – in fact, with over 61 million copies sold since its 2018 release, it is the seventh best-selling video game of all time. Rockstar is undoubtedly keen to continue milking it for all it’s worth.

Tez2, a known Rockstar insider and the person who broke the news of Red Dead Redemption 1’s upcoming PC port, has weighed into a conversation about a RDR2 update on the GTA Forums.

In a conversation speculating about if and when we will ever see a RDR2 update, Tez2 confirmed that Rockstar had started work on the update, but paused it to focus on GTA6, “It’s more likely to arrive after VI. We know that RDR2’s next-gen edition was in development but was halted, the same as RDO’s updates.”

What could a Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen update include?

He then went on to explain how this could lead to a more feature-rich Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen update. “VI would include all the upgrades intended for RDR2’s next-gen edition. So, after releasing VI, Rockstar could turn around and incorporate some of these upgrades into RDR2 on current-gen consoles. Rockstar Editor is one example.”

Rockstar Editor is a program that allows players to easily create videos from Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC and share them. It includes a Director Mode that allows players to stage characters and make whatever they can imagine.

Grand Theft Auto 6, which could cost over $70, is due to release sometime in 2025.

Featured image credit: Rockstar Games

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

a Brotherhood of Steel paladin in full powered armor glares at the viewer among the ruins of Washington D.C. with the crumbling Washington Monument, superstructure exposed, in the distance
Technology

Fallout creator takes you inside the demise of the original Fallout 3
Owen Good2 mins

Tim Cain, the creator of Fallout, has provided fresh insight into the cancellation of the original Fallout 3 — the one in development at Interplay yet ash-canned five years before...

