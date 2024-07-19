Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home WazirX hacker swaps $150M of tokens to Ethereum

WazirX hacker swaps $150M of tokens to Ethereum

A digital art representation of Ethereum's logo surrounded by various altcoin symbols, with some symbols fading or breaking apart
TL:DR

  • The hacker converted $150 million in altcoins to Ethereum after a $235 million WazirX exploit to avoid blacklisting.
  • Conversions included $90.2M in SHIB, $10.2M in MATIC, and $7.5M in PEPE, raising ETH holdings to $201 million.
  • WazirX halted withdrawals; the hack led to nearly half of its reserves lost, with possible North Korean hacker involvement.

In a strategic move following the $235 million exploit of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, the hacker has converted approximately $150 million worth of various altcoins to Ethereum (ETH). This conversion, occurring between July 18-19, is likely an attempt to prevent the stolen funds from being frozen or blacklisted.

Blockchain analytics firm Spot On Chain reported that the conversion included $90.2 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB), $10.2 million in Polygon (MATIC), and $7.5 million in Pepe (PEPE). This maneuver has increased the total amount of stolen funds held in ETH from $52 million to $201 million.

Spot On Chain suggested several reasons for this shift to ETH. Its high liquidity and inability to be easily blacklisted make it an attractive option for hackers.

Unlike some ERC-20 tokens, ETH lacks a contract function for blacklisting addresses, providing an additional tool for recovering stolen funds. Furthermore, ETH can be more easily laundered through exchanges and mixer protocols, and its value is generally more stable compared to altcoins.

The hack has impacted the crypto market, with SHIB experiencing a 7% decline since the incident. Meanwhile, ETH’s price has remained relatively stable, dropping only 0.1%.

Nearly half of all funds lost

WazirX, the India-based exchange targeted in this attack, has halted withdrawals and is working to recover the stolen funds. The breach resulted in the loss of nearly half of the exchange’s cryptocurrency reserves.

Blockchain forensics firm Elliptic suggests that patterns in the attack indicate the possible involvement of North Korean hackers. The hacker still holds approximately $12 million in various altcoins, including Chromia (CHR), Celer Network (CELR), Frontier (FRONT), and Ooki (OOKI).

The report follows a crypto trader losing over $69 million in an address poisoning scheme in early May. Address poisoning is a type of fraud where scammers create fake accounts that mimic their victim’s online crypto address.

They then send a small amount of currency to the victim, hoping that the victim will later accidentally send money to the fake address.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Pepe Unchained's Potential to Lead the Meme Coin Rally and Become the Next Big Crypto as Its ICO Surges Past $4 Million
Pepe Unchained’s Potential to Lead the Meme Coin Rally and Become the Next Big Crypto as Its ICO Surges Past $4 Million
Alvin Hemedez
A digital art representation of Ethereum's logo surrounded by various altcoin symbols, with some symbols fading or breaking apart
WazirX hacker swaps $150M of tokens to Ethereum
Radek Zielinski
A stylized bitcoin symbol breaking through a wall of red tape
Winklevoss twins donate $1M to challenge Elizabeth Warren
Radek Zielinski
Current Market Rebound Will Lead These Three Meme Coins to Massive Gains
Current Market Rebound Will Lead These Three Meme Coins to Massive Gains – PlayDoge, Base Dawgz, and Pepe Unchained
Alvin Hemedez
dogwifhat Price Prediction – WIF Poised for 2x Surge as WAI Meme Token ICO Nears $8 Million
dogwifhat Price Prediction – WIF Poised for 2x Surge in Coming Weeks
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Superfecta
Gambling

What is a Superfecta Bet in Horse Racing?
Gavin Beech31 seconds

A Superfecta is one of the most popular exotic bets in horse racing. It requires you to pick the first four horses home in a race, in the correct order....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.