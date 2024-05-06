Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Crypto trader loses $69 million to ‘address poisoning’ scam

Crypto trader loses $69 million to ‘address poisoning’ scam

A dark, ominous digital illustration depicting a hacker's silhouette surrounded by glowing Bitcoin symbols and lines of code, highlighting the threat of cryptocurrency scams in the digital world.
TL:DR

  • Trader loses tens of millions to sophisticated "address poisoning" scam.
  • Scammers exploit public blockchain, resulting in $69.3 million loss.
  • Investors urged to double-check addresses and avoid copying from transaction history.

A cryptocurrency trader has reportedly fallen victim to a sophisticated “address poisoning” scam, resulting in the loss of tens of millions of dollars.

Address poisoning is a type of fraud where scammers create fake accounts that mimic their victim’s online crypto address. They then send a small amount of currency to the victim, hoping that the victim will later accidentally send money to the fake address, according to crypto trading service Transak.

The public nature of blockchains makes it easy for scammers to find people’s crypto addresses and launch these phishing attacks. CertiK, a blockchain security firm, detected a transfer of $69.3 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) to an address linked to address poisoning. The victim’s crypto wallet now shows a 97% loss in assets, with the account value plummeting to just over $1.6 million.

Peckshield, another security firm, revealed on X that the scammers exchanged the stolen Bitcoin for 23,000 Ethereum before transferring the funds. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,116 per coin, according to The Daily Hodl.

To prevent falling victim to address scams, hardware wallet producer Trezor recommends double-checking every address before sending a transaction and avoiding copying addresses from transaction history when transferring funds. Sending a small test transaction before making a large transfer is also an effective way to verify the address.

Cryptocurrency-related scams are becoming increasingly prevalent, with the FBI’s 2023 internet crime report highlighting that crypto-related frauds cost investors $3.94 billion last year. This accounts for more than three-quarters of the year’s investment scam losses.

The rise of pig butchering scams

One particularly concerning trend is the rise of “pig butchering” scams, which cost investors $75 million between 2020 and 2024. In these scams, criminals build trust with victims through wrong-number texts, send small payments, and lure them into making fake crypto investments before disappearing once the victim has sent a substantial amount of money.

At the end of last year, United States authorities were able to recover about $500,000 worth of assets lost to pig butchering scams. In mid-March, Massachusetts prosecutors also took some steps to return $2.3 million worth of digital assets seized from fraudsters to pig-butchering scam victims.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

‘Mega Dice’ Presale Raises $780,000 in Days: A Closer Look at This Crypto Casino
‘Mega Dice’ Presale Raises $780,000 in Days: A Closer Look at This Crypto Casino
Petar Jovanović
A visual representation of the Bitcoin blockchain, with glowing, interconnected blocks forming a complex network, and a bright, pulsating node at the center representing the 1 billionth transaction.
Bitcoin beaches one billion transactions milestone
Radek Zielinski
Cat of Elon
Cat of Elon Price Prediction: Dives to $0.00034 Despite Trending Status; What’s Next?
Arslan Butt
A dark, ominous digital illustration depicting a hacker's silhouette surrounded by glowing Bitcoin symbols and lines of code, highlighting the threat of cryptocurrency scams in the digital world.
Crypto trader loses $69 million to ‘address poisoning’ scam
Radek Zielinski
Dogecoin price chart
Dogecoin Maxi DonAlt Posts $1 Price Prediction – Risk On For Meme Coins?
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings issues response to outstanding Q1 financial performance
Gambling

DraftKings boss hails 'outstanding' Q1 performance
Graeme Hanna21 seconds

DraftKings has heralded its performance metrics in Q1 after reporting a 52.7% year-on-year spike in its revenue, up to $1.18 billion (£936.2m/€1.09b). Company CEO and co-founder Jason Robins lauded the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.