WagerTalk Media announces partnership with other content networks

The sports betting content network WagerTalk Media has announced it will partner with PicksandParlays.net Group and WinnersAndWhiners to “form one of North America’s largest independent sports betting content networks.”

The strategic partnership has been created to serve the American market, with estimations that the combined network will reach approximately eight million active users across various media platforms.

It was in July 2015 when WagerTalk was created, with a team of writers and on-air personalities having been formed. Since then, the company’s YouTube channel has produced over 22,000 videos, with these amassing nearly 75 million views.

“This partnership brings together three powerhouse brands with a shared mission: To deliver the most engaging, insightful, and trusted sports betting content in the industry,” claimed Rick Allec, CEO of WagerTalk Media.

“By combining our technology with their loyal audiences and respected voices, we’re setting a new standard for sports betting media.”

What is the content network brand WagerTalk Media?

PicksandParlays is another which is on YouTube, with the account having gained almost 50,000 subscribers and is close to 20 million views over the last five years. WinnersAndWhiners, on the other hand, was created over a decade ago and specializes in game previews, betting trends, and matchup analysis. Their account has almost 20,000 subscribers.

Three years ago, in 2022, WagerTalk TV claimed to have become the first sports betting centric channel to earn YouTube verification and the platform’s Silver Creator Award. Multiple videos are posted on the channel daily, with it being largely focused on the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and other sports.

Ahead of the pandemic in 2020, most of the content was produced in-person in a rented studio, but it has since switched to content being recorded remotely. It has an app and a podcast too, which occurs on a daily basis directly from Vegas. The company is active on several social media platforms.

Featured Image: Credit to WagerTalk on Facebook / Canva