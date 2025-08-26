NFL insider Jordan Schultz partners with Fanatics ahead of new YouTube show

NFL insider and reporter Jordan Schultz has announced a new partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of a new YouTube show and podcast season.

The seasoned sports media reporter’s partnership is set to include the second season of his podcast, ‘Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz’ and the launch of his new YouTube show, ‘The Schultz Report’. Both are designed to coincide with the start of the 2025 football season on September 1.

The Jordan Schultz YouTube channel will feature multiple shows a week, promising ‘behind-the-scenes access to the latest NFL news and player stories’. One of those shows will be ‘The Schultz Report’, where the reporter will host long-form interviews with major football personalities, including Daniel Jones, Tee Higgins, Dan Campbell and more. On Saturdays, the show will offer a quick look at everything fans need to know ahead of the Sunday action.

The podcast, much like its first season, will see Schultz sit down with NBA icon Draymond Green to interview guests, break down pro-football news, and make their weekend picks in a weekly video podcast.

“The move from broadcast to YouTube gives me the opportunity to build something truly different and to dive deeper into the stories of the people on the field and sidelines,” said Schultz in a public statement. “My goal is to bring fans closer to the game, bridging the gap between the locker room and their living room and better connecting them to the players we love.”

Jordan Schultz partners with Fanatics Sportsbook

The expansion of Schultz’s media offering is seemingly supported by his partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.

“We are excited to partner with Jordan Schultz as he expands his media properties and launches the second season of his podcast with Draymond Green,” said Selena Kalvaria, CMO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

“Jordan is a fountain of NFL knowledge and audiences will now have more ways to engage with him to hear him break down the news of the day, including his weekly picks on Fanatics Sportsbook.”

Season two of ‘Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz’ will kick off on September 4. As part of the partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook, Green and Schultz will make pro football picks every week, available for fans to also make on the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is available on iOS and Android.

Featured image: OBB Sound