Home NFL insider Jordan Schultz partners with Fanatics ahead of new YouTube show

NFL insider Jordan Schultz partners with Fanatics ahead of new YouTube show

Jordan Schultz partners with Fanatics Sportsbook, launches YouTube show, podcast season. Red graphic with illustrated faces of Jordan Schultz and Draymond Green. Bold white and black text reads: "Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football? With Jordan Schultz."
Jordan Schultz Announces New Chapter of Sports Media Content Sponsored by Fanatics Sportsbook (PRNewsfoto/Schultz Media LLC)

NFL insider and reporter Jordan Schultz has announced a new partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of a new YouTube show and podcast season.

The seasoned sports media reporter’s partnership is set to include the second season of his podcast, ‘Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz’ and the launch of his new YouTube show, ‘The Schultz Report’. Both are designed to coincide with the start of the 2025 football season on September 1.

The Jordan Schultz YouTube channel will feature multiple shows a week, promising ‘behind-the-scenes access to the latest NFL news and player stories’. One of those shows will be ‘The Schultz Report’, where the reporter will host long-form interviews with major football personalities, including Daniel Jones, Tee Higgins, Dan Campbell and more. On Saturdays, the show will offer a quick look at everything fans need to know ahead of the Sunday action.

The podcast, much like its first season, will see Schultz sit down with NBA icon Draymond Green to interview guests, break down pro-football news, and make their weekend picks in a weekly video podcast.

“The move from broadcast to YouTube gives me the opportunity to build something truly different and to dive deeper into the stories of the people on the field and sidelines,” said Schultz in a public statement. “My goal is to bring fans closer to the game, bridging the gap between the locker room and their living room and better connecting them to the players we love.”

Jordan Schultz partners with Fanatics Sportsbook

The expansion of Schultz’s media offering is seemingly supported by his partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.

“We are excited to partner with Jordan Schultz as he expands his media properties and launches the second season of his podcast with Draymond Green,” said Selena Kalvaria, CMO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

“Jordan is a fountain of NFL knowledge and audiences will now have more ways to engage with him to hear him break down the news of the day, including his weekly picks on Fanatics Sportsbook.”

Season two of ‘Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz’ will kick off on September 4. As part of the partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook, Green and Schultz will make pro football picks every week, available for fans to also make on the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is available on iOS and Android.

Featured image: OBB Sound

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Betting odds revealed for Great British Bake Off season 16. A group of twelve people wearing aprons pose together in a brightly decorated room with bunting and plants. They are smiling around a table with a large decorative cake at the center.
Betting odds revealed for Great British Bake Off season 16
Rachael Davies
Cape Coral Police Department seizes over $500K in illegal gambling casino raid. Police vehicle in the rain
Cape Coral Police Department seizes over $500K in illegal gambling casino raid
Rachael Davies
Flutter Entertainment has confirmed it will shut down Junglee real-money gaming operations in India following legislative changes in the country. Indian flag with the Flutter logo placed in the center, overlapping the Ashoka Chakra.
Flutter shuts down Junglee real-money operations in India
Graeme Hanna
Malik Beasley no longer target of NBA federal gambling investigation. Malik Beasley in a blue and red striped Washington NBA kit.
Malik Beasley no longer target of NBA federal gambling investigation
Rachael Davies
Ohio Casino Control Commission warns sportsbooks about offering prediction markets. Cityscape of Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio Casino Control Commission warns sportsbooks about offering prediction markets
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting odds revealed for Great British Bake Off season 16. A group of twelve people wearing aprons pose together in a brightly decorated room with bunting and plants. They are smiling around a table with a large decorative cake at the center.
Betting

Betting odds revealed for Great British Bake Off season 16
Rachael Davies2 hours

Betting odds have been revealed for the Great British Bake Off season 16, as the new cast of bakers is revealed. The cast of bakers hoping to win the fabled...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.