US Election 2024: AI startups increase lobbying efforts

The U.S. federal government is facing major lobbying efforts as AI startups increase their commitments and pile on the pressure.

This comes just months ahead of the 2024 presidential election, as those in the AI industry aim to get the future leader on their side.

The number of groups lobbying the federal government on issues related to AI has risen from 459 in 2023 to 556 in the first half of 2024, according to new data from OpenSecrets.

With this figure accounting for January to July, a further increase in the numbers could be expected.

The data shows that the most prominent AI startups have begun to focus on improving lobbying efforts and initiatives.

OpenAI and Anthropic increase spending on lobbying

The company behind the infamous ChatGPT, OpenAI, has significantly increased its lobbying spending, with $800,000 going towards this in the first six months of 2024. In 2023, they spent $260,000 throughout the whole year.

This is no coincidence as the OpenAI team has started to grow its lobbyists. Last year, they had three consultants who were dedicated to the cause, whereas they now have brought in 14 in just the first half of the year.

They’re not the only ones who are at it though, as competitor Anthropic is anticipated to spend half a million dollars on lobbying over the next few months.

The AI startup spent a total of $280,000 in lobbying expenditures last year and they’re already nearing that number for 2024. So far, they have spent $250,000. They have also increased their lobbyists, going from three to five.

The future President of the United States will have to make big decisions about AI

This all follows debates around the regulation of AI and the future of the industry in the United States. Vice President Kamala Harris agrees with President Joe Biden that AI should have some federal oversight.

At a global AI summit that was held last year in London, Harris explained how protections are quickly needed but they mustn’t stifle innovation.

On the other side of the presidential candidates, Donald Trump has previously said that the Republicans support AI development that is rooted in free speech and human flourishing.

