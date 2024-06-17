Up your Shmup game with five discounted classic blasters on the Switch

If you ever fancy a really broad conversation that goes on for hours, strike up a conversation with me about Cave’s classic shoot ‘em-ups.

Sadly, the reflexes I once had made me rather good at games such as DoDonpachi and Espgaluda II have long since deserted me but I do still partake in the occasional high-score challenge when the opportunity arises.

One of the best ways these days to play these classic blasters is on the Nintendo Switch (I wonder if these were what that lady had in her bra), especially if you can play in Tate mode with the screen vertically. It may not be a substitute for finding an original arcade cabinet, but they frown at you if you try to drag one of those onto a plane with you.

Anyway, if you have never played them and fancy a mind-bending hypnotic screen full of explosions, bullets and patterns that only Japanese bullet-hell shooters can supply, there are four classic shumps on sale now on the Nintendo e-store with 50% off and every one of them is worth your time.

These four titles include four Cave behemoths in the aforementioned DoDonPachi Resurrection, Espgaluda II, and the much less played but equally excellent Mushihimesama.

It’s not just Cave games getting in on the discounts, seminal arcade studio Treasure’s Radiant Silvergun which you may remember on the Sega Saturn if you are as old and wise as me is also there. RS is one of the best shoot ‘em ups of all time, but I would, by personal choice, go for the Cave games but all of these games are arcade royalty.

Available in both American and European e-shops they are all 50% off until 26th June and will set you back $9.99 / £7.59

If you are remotely interested search up the Flip Grip or 3D print a clone for yourself and play these games the way they were meant to be played with a few tweaks in the options. Only then will you experience their true brilliance.