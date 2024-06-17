Chinese customs bust woman trying to smuggle over 350 Nintendo Switch cartridges in her bra

Upon starting this story I had visions of it being a pun-fest but I have gone early with my bust joke in the headline and now I can’t think of anymore. Let me get back to you on that.

Meanwhile, Chinese Customs officials at Liantang Port stopped a woman because her “breasts looked unusual” which, as was soon discovered was down to the cramming of 350 Nintendo Switch games that the perp was trying to smuggle into mainland China.

The customs bust had a street value of 70,000 yuan, (just under $10,000) and as you can see from the image it was a sizeable handful – at least she didn’t bother with the boxes and manuals.

It is unclear what games she was trying to illegally import and we can’t make them out but we can see many of the carts have the same artwork on them. Maybe The Legend of Zelda – Breast of the Wild?

China’s Article 7 of the Regulations on the Implementation on the Implementation of Customs Administrative Punishments of the People’s Republic of China prohibits people from entering China and avoiding “customs supervision by hiding, disguising, concealing declarations, false declarations or other means, transporting, carrying, or mailing goods that are prohibited or restricted from entry or exit by the state.”

Liantang Port is located in the tech-heavy Shenzhen Region of China where many of the major Chinese tech companies are based.

It is not clear why the woman was smuggling so many Switch cartridges in, but bringing such a large number and evading import tax will have now landed her with a hefty fine.

China has its own model of the Nintendo Switch which, a while ago supported much fewer games than a regular Switch due to region locking meaning a lucrative import market on original Switch hardware and games has flourished in recent years.