UK’s top robotics firm makes expansion to North American logistics market

Dexory, the UK’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics firm, is an expansion into the North American logistics and warehouse robotics market.

The company leads the way with an autonomous AI solution executed by robotics called DexoryView.

DexoryView allows the environment to be scanned and mapped in three dimensions (3D). This sensory and image data is crucial for the speed at which the analytics system processes and the robotic device executes tasks.

Co-founder and CEO Andrei Danescu said, “Following successful customer deployments in Europe, we have seen an increased demand from the North American market.”

Dexory is proud to announce its expansion into the North American market. 🚀 As featured in the recent article by Brian Heater, our scanning technology and innovative collapsing tower address the challenges of vertical inventory in warehouses.https://t.co/LnEA8Gaids — Dexory (@dexoryHQ) February 5, 2024

Todd Boone, former Director of Project Management at Zebra Technologies has been appointed to Head of North America at Dexory.

Boone said the “opportunity to lead Dexory’s expansion into the North American market comes at an exciting time for the industry.”

“Organizations across the globe are getting to grips with the challenging demands of modern supply chains, and DexoryView allows businesses to gain rapid insights into their operations and make informed decisions that drive better efficiencies across their businesses,” he concluded.

Astrid

Late last month Dexory also announced a collaboration with ID Logistics to introduce the world to Astrid (Autonomous Stock Taking Robots for high-speed inventory management).

Astrid can reportedly process up to 10,000 pallets per hour and has an accuracy rating of 99.9%, according to the announcement on the Dexory site.

Beniot Boiron, Group Innovation Manager at ID Logistics, stated that “this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of inventory management and warehouse data acquisition. Astrid’s precision and real-time monitoring capabilities have transformed our day-to-day operations, bringing accuracy to new heights”.

Astrid also has a digital twin that teams can utilize at any time to see real-time data, and the robots themselves can work in harmony with humans on the warehouse floor.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ID Logistics to support the elimination of inventory visibility gaps in their warehouses using real-time data. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in enhancing operational efficiency, accuracy, and overall productivity,” said Oana Jinga, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Dexory.

Image Credit: Dexory Media.