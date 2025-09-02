Home UK’s National Lottery returns to ’90s ‘It Could Be You’ tagline

The National Lottery is bringing back its ’90s slogan with a modern twist, showcasing winners from over the years.

The UK’s National Lottery is returning to the tagline it used for its launch back in November 1994, ‘It Could Be You’. A new ad campaign reimagines the ’90s slogan and showcases a few real people who have won big, out of the 3,500 millionaires created by the flagship game, Lotto.

Lottery operator Allwyn has created an ad that features real Lotto millionaire winners from across the years in cameo roles declaring: “We won, and you could too!”

The winners included in the ad are: Sarah Cockings from Newcastle, who won £3,045,705 at age 21; Chris & Geraldine Bradley from South Wales who shared a win of £3,570,063 in 2006 with grandfather, Bob, and father, Barry; and Gary MacDonald, from Essex who won a massive £5,208,504 jackpot in April this year, earning an early retirement.

“The original tagline ‘It Could Be You’ has always struck a chord with our players and it has never left us,” said Steve Parkinson, Brand and Marketing Director at Allwyn UK, operator of The National Lottery. “We know our players still use the phrase when they buy tickets and enter the draw and there is a great amount of nostalgia attached to it.

“But there’s also a new generation of players that want those ‘what if’ magic moments that Lotto provides. People win Lotto week in, week out, and we all have a chance if we buy a ticket. We wanted to embrace that and involve some of the real winners from across the years to demonstrate that anyone can win.”

Behind the National Lottery’s campaign

Returning to a nostalgic campaign was sparked by a study of more than 2,500 people from the National Lottery that highlighted 98% of Britons say that, as a nation, we could all do with a bit of hope right now.

The advert was directed by celebrated commercial director Dave Meyers, who has also shot music videos for the likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lemar, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Viewers saw the ad on TV on Monday, September 1, during Coronation Street. The new campaign is paired with additional special draws to win non-cash prizes and holidays throughout autumn. This comes after Allwyn recently invested in new terminals and a new technical system to improve user experience.

