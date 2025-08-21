UK National Lottery operator rolls out 30,000 new terminals for faster play

The operator of the National Lottery, Allwyn, has embarked on the next stage of its lottery terminal upgrades.

30,000 new Wave lottery terminals are set to roll out to retail partners of the National Lottery, upgrading the previous Altura machines. This comes on the heels of a major technical update from Allwyn, bringing more services and faster play to National Lottery users.

According to Allwyn, the new Wave machines feature a high-speed processor that offers faster transactions, a bigger and tilt-adjustable LCD screen for greater accessibility, wireless 1D barcode and 2D code scanners, and a play slip reader that can be fed both horizontally and vertically. As well as improving the experience for users, they also provide retailers with more functionality, such as enhanced reporting features and the ability to change numbers on National Lottery Fast Pay cards.

8,000 retailers already received Wave terminals in the first half of the year, with Allwyn pushing the rollout to remaining retail partners as of August 11. By the end of August, nearly 4,000 retailers will have their Altura replaced with a Wave terminal, and from September, Allwyn aims to install thousands of Wave machines a week at National Lottery retailers in every postcode district of the UK.

“This is another massive undertaking from Allwyn as we deliver generational change to The National Lottery,” said Allwyn’s Director of Operations, Jenny Blogg. “We have invested more than £350 million in a comprehensive plan to transform The National Lottery, substantially improving its operations and technology.

“These will support exciting plans we have for new games, a better player experience, and a commitment to double returns to Good Causes from £30m to £60m every week by the end of our 10-year licence.

Blogg went on to say that National Lottery retailers from across the UK already using Wave machines have spoken positively about the new terminals.

What’s new with the National Lottery terminals?

“The new Wave terminal looks great, and I’m pleased with the fact that it seems to be much faster and quicker to respond,” said Karen McDonnell of Centra in Bangor. “The new layout makes the Lucky Dip ticket transactions even quicker, and I really like the wireless scanner.”

Users and retailers have spoken about the improved speed and responsiveness of the terminals, as well as new features like visible transaction history.

“I’m enjoying how our new Lottery terminal is high-speed and simple to use,” commented Mandy Henry of Vivo in Belfast. “I like the fact that you can see the transaction history, especially when scanning multiple winning Scratchcards. The design is also much more slimline and easier to keep clean.”

This comes as the National Lottery recently reported strong growth throughout the year.

Featured image: Allwyn