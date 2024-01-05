UK made “£14 million” device set to search for water on the moon

A UK-made device is set to search for water on the moon when it is blasted to the lunar surface next week.

As reported by the Standard, the instrument known as the “Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer” will be secured to a static lander aboard the Peregrine Mission One rocket, built by US space company Astrobiotic, with mission launch scheduled for Monday, 8 January, as long as weather conditions are favorable.

If not, the Florida launch will be rearranged for the following day until a takeoff can happen.

Dr. Simeon Barber is the research scientist behind this project, which has produced the device thanks to a multi-agency approach and £14 million in financial support from the UK Space Agency’s membership with the European Space Agency.

That was relayed by BBC News with further details on the partnership between Milton Keynes (UK) based The Open University, The European Space Agency, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Science Technology Facilities Council (STFC), RAL Space, and the UK’s National Space Laboratory.

How does the device work?

Attaching a device to a rocket bound for the moon is easy to grasp, but the finer details of how it will work were discussed.

Dr. Barber explained that the instrument is comparable to “a weighing machine for atoms or molecules in the moon’s atmosphere.” He hopes the mission will aid future human missions to the moon, and if possible, “we could begin to extract water from the moon and use it in situ,” he continued.

The Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer will become the first device from the UK and Europe to land on the Moon.