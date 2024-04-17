Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home UK to criminalize creation of sexually explicit deepfakes

UK to criminalize creation of sexually explicit deepfakes

UK criminalizes creation of sexually explicit deepfakes. An image featuring a woman's face split in two parts, one side revealing digital components, with a bold "DEEP FAKE" stamp across.
Offenders could face jail time if any sexually explicit deepfakes are distributed in the U.K.
TL:DR

  • UK Ministry of Justice to criminalize creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images.
  • New law aims to combat deepfakes causing alarm, humiliation, or distress.
  • Legislation follows Online Safety Act, targeting non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The U.K.’s Ministry of Justice has announced that creating sexually explicit “deepfake” images will be made a criminal offense in England and Wales under a new law.

Under the legislation, anyone making explicit images of an adult without their consent will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine. If the image is then shared more widely, the creator could then be sent to jail.

The new law will mean creating sexually explicit deepfakes will be a criminal offense, even if there is no intention to distribute it. Simply creating such content with the aim of causing alarm, humiliation, or distress to the victim will constitute a criminal act.

Deepfakes uses AI and machine learning technologies to produce convincing and realistic videos, images, audio, and text showcasing events that never occurred. There has been a swathe of sexually explicit images of celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Taylor Swift.

The country’s Online Safety Act made it illegal to share AI-generated intimate images without consent in January. The Act also introduced further regulations against sharing and threatening to share intimate images without consent. The offense will be established by an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, which is currently progressing through Parliament.

“The creation of deepfake sexual images is despicable and completely unacceptable irrespective of whether the image is shared,” said Laura Farris, the Minister for Victims and Safeguarding.

“It is another example of ways in which certain people seek to degrade and dehumanize others – especially women. And it has the capacity to cause catastrophic consequences if the material is shared more widely. This government will not tolerate it.

“This new offense sends a crystal clear message that making this material is immoral, often misogynistic and a crime,” she added.

How common are illegal deepfakes in the UK?

According to a Channel 4 News investigation, nearly 4,000 famous individuals were identified on the most visited deepfake websites, all of whom were victims of deepfake pornography.

In the first three quarters of 2023 alone 143,733 new deepfake porn videos were uploaded online – more than all the previous years combined.

Channel 4 News presenter, Cathy Newman, was among the victims. In her report, she responded to the video of her: “It feels like a violation. It just feels really sinister that someone out there who’s put this together, I can’t see them, and they can see this kind of imaginary version of me, this fake version of me.”

Cally Jane Beech, a former Love Island contestant and campaigner against the proliferation of deepfakes, welcomed the move. She said: “What I endured went beyond embarrassment or inconvenience. Too many women continue to have their privacy, dignity, and identity compromised by malicious individuals in this way and it has to stop.”

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Logitech offers mouse and keyboard users free ChatGPT upgrade with AI Prompt Builder. A robotic hand with silver metallic fingers holds a black computer mouse on a red background. Text at the top of the image reads from left to right: "Recipes Instructions 0". Below that is a text box with the following options, top to bottom: "Rephrase", "Summarize", "Reply", "Create Email", "Brainstorm".
Logitech offers mouse and keyboard users free ChatGPT upgrade
Suswati Basu
UK criminalizes creation of sexually explicit deepfakes. An image featuring a woman's face split in two parts, one side revealing digital components, with a bold "DEEP FAKE" stamp across.
UK to criminalize creation of sexually explicit deepfakes
Suswati Basu
Netflix accused of using AI-altered images in true crime documentary. A split image contrasting two sides: on the left, a close-up of a cheerful woman smiling, with visible teeth and dangling earrings against a dark background; on the right, a somber-looking woman with glasses, her face partly in shadow, cast in a red tint. The overall effect suggests a dichotomy or before-and-after portrayal.
Netflix accused of using AI-altered images in true crime documentary
Suswati Basu
Best AI text to video generators - including free ones. An illustration of a computer monitor displaying a fox enveloped in a network of connected nodes, symbolizing digital connectivity or artificial intelligence. The fox appears to be stepping out from a forest setting into a cybernetic space, indicated by the digital circuitry and blue-hued abstract patterns in the background. Overlaying the image is a prominent play button, suggesting the screen is paused on a video about technology, possibly related to AI video generators.
4 best AI text to video generators – including free ones
Suswati Basu
The Abu Dhabi city skyline with a Microsoft logo floating above it
Microsoft plans $1.5bn investment in Abu Dhabi AI group
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Illustration of a New Zealand dollar banknote transitioning into a digital wallet or mobile app, representing the RBNZ's exploration of a central bank digital currency.
Cryptocurrency

RBNZ Explores Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency
Radek Zielinski12 mins

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has announced that it is exploring the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), often referred to as "digital cash." This move...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.