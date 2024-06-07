Languagesx
What time does the UFL Open Beta start?

UFL global release times

Today is UFL day, you may already have seen lots of streamers playing it and waxing lyrical about the challenger to EAFC, heck EA Sports even reacted by adding lots of new stuff last night to its own game in a bid to keep people in their money-making ecosystem.

Hopefully, you have already pre-loaded the UFL open beta on your PlayStation or Xbox to get ahead of the game if there are any server issues as you will only have access for a couple of days.

When the game launches though it will be free-to-play so that is something to look forward to in a world of $90 plus microtransactions galore soccer games.

When can I play the UFL beta?

The UFLgame account on X has posted the above handy map to show what time you will be able to jump into the game in your region.

London is looking at a 1 PM start while West Coast USA is 5 AM.

Here’s the full list of time zones we have.

  • L.A – 5 am PDT
  • Chicago 7 am CDT
  • Lima 7 am – GMT -5
  • New York – 8 am EDT
  • Rio – 9 am – GMT -3
  • Buenos Aires – 9 am – GMT -3
  • London – 1pm – BST
  • Madrid – 2 pm – CEST
  • Berlin – 2 pm – CEST
  • Istanbul – 3 pm – GMT +3
  • Dubai – 4 pm – GMT +4

So not too long to wait now if you are looking to maximize your in-game time and see what UFL has to offer.

Hopefully, there won’t be any server issues with jumping into playing but if there are it will likely only be initially as everybody tries to all pile in at the same time, so if you are struggling we advise checking back an hour or so later.

Let’s see if EAFC really has a challenge on its hands before the next version comes out in a few months time.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

