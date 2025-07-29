Languagesx
Home Two arrested in Murfreesboro after police uncover illegal gambling operation

Two arrested in Murfreesboro after police uncover illegal gambling operation

Murfreesboro illegal gambling operation

Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, have made two successful arrests after a two-month-long investigation into an alleged illegal gambling operation located on West Burton Street.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Section (SIS), within the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, handed out a search warrant on the aforementioned West Burton Street property, leading to the arrests of 37-year-old Diego Gonzalez and 24-year-old Daniela Vargas.

Both individuals now face felony charges for aggravated gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

The investigation began when locals in the area reported some out of the norm activities at the unit, detailing that its windows and doors had been blacked out, something that was very suspicious compared to other buildings in the neighborhood.

Authorities described the location as being a genuine casino in both scale and appearance, despite both casinos and gambling operations being illegal throughout Tennessee.

Within was a plethora of different gaming machines, coupled with a ‘front desk’, and even an accompanying drinks fridge for refreshments.

“It had the appearance of a real operating casino,” said SIS Lt. Mike Taylor. “However, games of chance are considered illegal in the state of Tennessee.”

At the time the search warrant was executed, police interviewed one customer and multiple employees at the scene, later releasing them without charges.

Detectives emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, as they continue to look into potential additional illegal gambling venues operating within Murfreesboro city limits.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has suggested that this is one of many potential illegal gambling operations in the area so it has encouraged residents to report any similar suspicious activities.

At this time, authorities have not yet disclosed further information regarding the scope of the seized evidence or more intimate details about the alleged gambling devices.

As for what will happen to Gonzalez and Vargas, both will face legal proceedings in the coming weeks, and police are expected to release further information as the investigation continues.

Featured image credit: Murfreesboro Police Department

