Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Top research center, set up to assess humanity’s future prospects, shuts

Top research center, set up to assess humanity’s future prospects, shuts

a research centre called the Future Of Humanity Institute has a large closed sign on the door, 3d render
TL:DR

  • The Future of Humanity Institute (FHI) founded in 2005 by Nick Bostrom.
  • Contributed research on AI safety, existential risk, and more.
  • Officially closed down on April 16, 2024, due to administrative issues.

A top research institute created with the lofty goals of investigating the ‘big-picture questions’ and assessing what the future holds for humanity..will now not play a part in that future.

The Future of Humanity Institute was founded in 2005 by Professor Nick Bostrom and a select set of researchers from Oxford University.

The Institute published numerous academic research papers on subjects like AI safety, existential and catastrophic risk, AI governance, digital minds, biological risk, human enhancement, moral uncertainty, effective altruism, grand futures, long-term, and ethical theory.

While the official website used to be filled with the most recent research papers and news, this has now been overtaken by a long piece of text with the caption ‘2005-2024.’

It’s revealed that on April 16 2024, the Institute was officially closed down.

The team behind the Institute describes its 19-year existence as having included “a series of research contributions that helped change our conversation about the future and contributed to the creation of several new fields and paradigms…

“Over the course of its 19 years, FHI inspired the emergence of a vibrant ecosystem of organizations where the kinds of questions that FHI investigated can be explored.

“Topics that once struggled to eke out a precarious existence at the margins of a single philosophy department are now pursued by leading AI labs, government agencies, nonprofits, and specialized academic research centers.”

Future of Humanity Institute shuts its doors due to several failures

The website statement reads: “Over time FHI faced increasing administrative headwinds within the Faculty of Philosophy (the Institute’s organizational home).

“Starting in 2020, the Faculty imposed a freeze on fundraising and hiring. In late 2023, the Faculty of Philosophy decided that the contracts of the remaining FHI staff would not be renewed.”

A final Future of Humanity Institute report was attached to the statement, with a section on ‘where we failed.’ Within this, the team writes: “We did not invest enough in university politics and sociality to form a long-term stable relationship with our faculty.”

The organization and scaling-up process was also outlined as an issue: “The early informal structure cannot be maintained beyond a certain size, and must be gradually replaced with an internal structure.

“Doing this gracefully, without causing administrative sclerosis or lack of delegation, is tricky and in my opinion we somewhat failed.”

Featured Image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Atlas, a humanoid robot, by Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics’ Atlas humanoid robot goes electric
Sophie Atkinson
a research centre called the Future Of Humanity Institute has a large closed sign on the door, 3d render
Top research center, set up to assess humanity’s future prospects, shuts
Sophie Atkinson
夕焼けの都市のスカイラインに浮かぶ様々な暗号通貨のコイン
The Implication of AI in Crypto Trading
Brad Anderson
Logitech offers mouse and keyboard users free ChatGPT upgrade with AI Prompt Builder. A robotic hand with silver metallic fingers holds a black computer mouse on a red background. Text at the top of the image reads from left to right: "Recipes Instructions 0". Below that is a text box with the following options, top to bottom: "Rephrase", "Summarize", "Reply", "Create Email", "Brainstorm".
Logitech offers mouse and keyboard users free ChatGPT upgrade
Suswati Basu
UK criminalizes creation of sexually explicit deepfakes. An image featuring a woman's face split in two parts, one side revealing digital components, with a bold "DEEP FAKE" stamp across.
UK to criminalize creation of sexually explicit deepfakes
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An AI generated image of people in a movie theater waring VR goggles.
AR/VR

How to watch stunning 3D movies in your Meta Quest 3
Paul McNally18 mins

The Meta Quest 3 is not only an amazing virtual reality headset for playing games on - although if you do want to play games on it, you can find...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.