Top Crypto Gainers to Watch this Week – Dogecoin, Aptos, Toncoin and New Altcoin ICOs

Top Crypto Gainers to Watch this Week – Dogecoin, Aptos, Toncoin and New Altcoin ICOs

Dogecoin top crypto gainer

The crypto market experienced a correction last week, with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum declining by 1.7% and 4% respectively.

While the weekend was relatively flat, one meme coin stood out – Dogecoin (DOGE) surged by 16%, outperforming most other meme coins.

Layergg, an crypto analyst with almost 100k followers on X, shared his insights on the best altcoins for your watchlist this week.  

Top Crypto Gainers

Biggest crypto gainers in the past week, source – Layergg/X

Here’s a breakdown of his altcoin analysis:

Dogecoin (DOGE): Coinbase International is set to launch DOGE futures trading on April 1st. Additionally, April 20th is known as ‘Doge Day,’ and meme coin prices have historically shown sensitivity to such events.

Aptos (APT): Aptos is poised for a significant RWA (real-world asset) announcement in April, with potential partnership rumors involving major asset managers like BlackRock or Franklin Templeton. Details are expected to be revealed at the ‘Aptos DeFi DAYS’ event on April 2nd.

Fantom (FTM): The Fantom Sonic Mainnet launch is anticipated in late March or early April. CEO Andre Cronje is actively engaging in promotional activities, and his significant influence warrants strategic consideration.

Stacks (STX): With the Bitcoin halving approaching in less than a month and the Nakamoto upgrade scheduled for late April, Stacks continues to draw interest from global asset managers like Franklin Templeton as the first SEC-compliant blockchain.

Ondo Finance (ONDO): BlackRock has announced a $100M tokenized asset fund, and Ondo Finance is currently the RWA project most associated with BlackRock. It was also mentioned as a key project in Bitwise’s “Crypto Use Case 2024” Report, indicating potential for additional institutional partnerships.

Pendle (PENDLE): Mid-April may see the launch of the EigenLayer token, according to Arthur Hayes. The successful launch of ETHFI, yielding returns of more than twice, has renewed interest in Pendle Finance’s products. Upcoming token releases from Restaking projects could further boost Pendle Finance’s momentum.

Toncoin (TON): Telegram has decided to exclusively use TON for ad payments, which means an influx of 800 million monthly active users. Additionally, Telegram holds a “potential IPO” catalyst, and the TON Foundation’s Open League starts on April 1st, distributing 30M TON to projects and users in the TON ecosystem. TON is up 44% this week already.

XPLA (XPLA): Rumors suggest that zkSync will be launched in April, and XPLA has recently raised investment from Matter Labs, potentially for a zkSync beta. XPLA has also onboarded the AAA game ‘MadWorld’ and plans to onboard two more AAA games soon.

Aerodrome (AERO): The base chain’s TVL doubled in a month, and Aerodrome, being the leading DeFi on the Base chain, could potentially act as a Base-beta. Aerodrome plans to launch Slipstream within weeks, and Coinbase Ventures officially announced its purchase and holding of AERO last February.

New Altcoin ICOs

eTukTuk is an eco-friendly transportation project introducing electric TukTuks, especially in developing countries, to combat carbon emissions. TUK is currently in the ICO phase and has raised $2.5 million.

Dogecoin20 is a new meme coin that has raised $10M in its ICO, introducing a Stake-to-Earn mechanism and DOGE20 staking to reward the community while enhancing utility and sustainability.

Green Bitcoin is a utility-rich project focused on prediction markets, offering gamified and passive staking where users can stake GBTC tokens to potentially win rewards based on accurate Bitcoin price predictions. It has raised $9M in its ICO.

To sum it up, the crypto market’s recent correction presents opportunities to closely monitor altcoins with upcoming catalysts and strong fundamentals. Also, you might be able to position yourself for potential gains in 2024 if you get in early on these crypto ICOs.

Related

Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

