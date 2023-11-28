13 Best ICOs to Invest in 2023 

ICOs are the best way to invest in brand-new cryptocurrencies before they explode. Ethereum, Filecoin, Chainlink, and many other billion-dollar cryptocurrencies raised funds via ICO campaigns, so this niche can be very lucrative.

This guide introduces 13 upcoming ICOs that meet our strict investing criteria. Each comes with a solid upside potential and offers the ability to invest from the ground up.

Upcoming ICOs That Shouldn’t Be Missed in 2023 We’ve compiled a list of the top upcoming ICOs that investors should check out while prices are still low: Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): Speculative cryptocurrency project that burns tokens when Bitcoin ETFs are approved by the SEC. Attracting a lot of interest right now with increased media coverage on Bitcoin ETFs, especially with many believing that approval will come in early 2024. BTCETF is offering discounted prices to earlier ICO investors and $1.8 million has already been raised. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX): Having raised over $4.4 million, this could be one of the most successful ICOs in 2023. Bitcoin Minetrix allows consumers to mine Bitcoin without needing to own hardware or have any technical expertise. The only requirement is to stake its native token, BTCMTX. This stake-to-mine model makes Bitcoin mining affordable for everyone, so the long-term potential could be huge. Meme Kombat (MK): An innovative battle-style game built on the blockchain, Meme Kombat is bringing the world’s most popular meme characters to its stake-to-bet platform. Put simply, players stake MK tokens and then place bets on which meme they think will win the battle. Gaming outcomes are generated by smart contracts and AI. Meme Kombat’s ICO campaign has just surpassed $2 million. TG.Casino Token (TGC): The future of online gambling is being spearheaded by TG.Casino. Its licensed casino operates on Telegram, which is home to over 700 million users. Players can deposit crypto and then gamble on slots, video poker, blackjack, sports betting, and more. TG.Casino offers additional perks to TGC holders, including staking rewards and cashback. $3 million in ICO funding has been secured so far. Launchpad XYZ (LPX): Launchpad XYZ simplifies the Web 3.0 industry for novice traders. It offers data-driven insights via signals and AI technology, helping newbies find the next cryptocurrencies to blow up. It has developed an LPQ scoring system from over 400 data points. This ranks cryptocurrencies from 1 to 100 based on their future potential. Launchpad XYZ has raised over $2 million from ICO investors so far. EDriveToken (EDT): Bridging the gap between electric vehicles and the blockchain world, EDriveToken allows anyone to become a charging node. Through the EDriveToken app, EV drivers will benefit from more affordable and accessible EV charges and will receive discounts when paying with EDT tokens. EDriveToken will also tokenize classic and supercars via NFTs. The EDriveToken ICO begins on November 30th, with 10% of the total supply being sold. Bitago (XBIT): Has developed an iOS and Android app that allows users to shop online. More than 1,000 stores are supported, each offering competitive cashback rewards. Bitago has also developed a debit card, allowing users to spend their cashback online or in-store. Bitago’s native token, XBIT, will be sold in the upcoming ICO at $0.10. 38 million of the 200 million supply will be available to ICO investors. 5ire (5IRE): Top-rated project building a layer-1 blockchain with smart contract compatibility. Sustainability is the main focus, with 5ire’s network complying with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Some of the key target markets include government agencies, universities, and social entrepreneurs. The 5ire ICO will be held across multiple stages, each with varying price points. Updates will be given on the 5ire Twitter page. SolakGPT (SGPT): This new project is building a native web browser for the Web 3.0 era. It comes packed with features, including AI-backed security tools and browse-to-earn rewards. SolakGPT will also connect to decentralized finance platforms, allowing users to trade and earn securely. The upcoming ICO will see 22.5% of the total supply, with each SGPT token costing $0.007. Health Hero (HLTHY): Harmonizing the health and wellbeing space in the corporate world, Health Hero offers personalized plans for employees. It has built an AI-backed tool that offers medical advice and is connected to a network of health practitioners, doctors, and therapists. Prices start from $4 per month for every 1,000 employees, illustrating that Health Hero is targeting large enterprises. The upcoming crypto ICO will sell 10% of the HLTHY token supply. Manilla Finance (MNLA): Newly launched FinTech platform that streamlines day-to-day bill payments for the developing world. Users can settle electricity, water, and internet bills in MNLA tokens, which are native to the project. Manilla Finance also offers savings accounts and loans without third-party intermediaries. The Manilla Finance ICO has raised over $517,000 so far, but there are under 2 days left. Earn Network (EARN): Up-and-coming decentralized finance platform specializing in high-yield staking pools. Multiple blockchain networks are supported, including Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. Earn Network also offers decentralized lending pools, which require collateral from borrowers. EARN, the ecosystem’s proprietary token, will be sold to ICO investors at just 0.0025 each. 27% of the total supply will be made available during the ICO campaign. Work X (WORK): Creating a sea-change in the employment industry, Work X is leveraging AI and blockchain technology to streamline job postings. The AI tool helps companies find their ideal candidates, based on the role requirements. Employees can upload their work history, qualifications, and skill sets – which are securely tokenized on the blockchain. The Work X ICO is now live and will end on December 3, 2023. WORK tokens are being sold for $0.20 each.

The Best Upcoming Crypto ICOs Analyzed in Full

Let’s take a much closer look at the upcoming ICO list above; we’ll now review the 13 projects in full.

1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): Speculative Crypto Token Rewarding Investors When Bitcoin ETFs are Approved

Bitcoin ETF Token is the first upcoming ICO to check out. This is a speculative cryptocurrency that rewards investors when Bitcoin ETF approvals are announced. It will initially burn 5% of its token supply when the SEC announces its first approval date. And when the ETF is officially approved, another 5% will be burned.

There are three additional token burns, also at 5% each. This will happen if the Bitcoin price surpasses $100,000, BTCETF hits a $100 million market capitalization, and BTCETF doubles in value. Put simply, these five key milestones will remove 25% of all BTCETF tokens from the circulating supply.

The effects can be similar to a publicly traded company buying its own shares from the open market. This is because a reduced circulating supply increases value for existing holders. The same outcome is expected with Bitcoin ETF Token but is not guaranteed. There are other reasons why Bitcoin ETF Token has successfully raised $1.8 million in ICO funding.

For a start, its hard cap target is just under $5 million. This will appeal to investors who like buying micro-cap cryptocurrencies before they’re listed on exchanges. Moreover, Bitcoin ETF Token has one of the best crypto staking programs around – ICO investors are currently getting APYs of 139%.

Investors will also appreciate that the Bitcoin ETF Token ICO is offering reduced prices. The current ICO round is selling BTCETF for just $0.0058. This increases incrementally until the final round, where BTCETF will be priced at $0.0068. Therefore, investing today will secure a 17% discount based on future ICO prices.

Bitcoin ETF Token is running its ICO directly, so you won’t need to go through third-party platforms. Accepted cryptocurrencies include BNB, Polygon, Ethereum, and Tether. You can also invest with Visa or MasterCard after completing a quick ID verification process. Otherwise, cryptocurrency investments can be made anonymously.

Total Tokens 2.1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 840 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 1 BTCETF Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

2. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX): Buy and Stake BTCMTX via a Self-Custody Wallet and Earn Bitcoin Mining Power (Over $4.4 Raised)

Bitcoin Minetrix is a solid long-term project that solves many issues facing the Bitcoin mining scene. It allows investors to passively earn credits after staking BTCMTX tokens. Credits can be exchanged for Bitcoin mining power, meaning there’s no longer a need to purchase ASICs. This makes Bitcoin mining more affordable and accessible to the masses.

The amount of Bitcoin mining power available depends on how many credits you earn. Put simply, the longer you stake BTCMTX, the more credits you’ll accumulate. This incentivizes holders to keep their tokens locked, allowing BTCMTX to organically increase in value. Another reason we like Bitcoin Minetrix is its decentralized mining framework.

This means that Bitcoin can be mined without needing to trust centralized cloud mining platforms; many have turned out to be a scam in recent years. What’s more, users can withdraw their mining rewards at any time – there are no long contract durations to worry about. The Bitcoin Minetrix ICO is already in full swing.

More than $4.4 million in ICO funding has been secured. The ICO price increases in value every couple of days, or when the current batch sells out. Today, tokens are available at $0.0118. This is the lowest price point that you’ll get before BTCMTX lists on crypto exchanges. The Bitcoin Minetrix ICO accepts BNB, Polygon, Ethereum, Tether, and debit/credit cards (KYC required).

Total Tokens 4 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 2.8 Billion Blockchain Ethereum Network Token Type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase No Minimum Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

3. Meme Kombat (MK): Stake-to-Bet GameFi Project With Blockchain-Powered Meme Battles

Meme Kombat will appeal to GameFi investors, which was one of the best-performing niches in the prior bull market. At its core, Meme Kombat is a battle-style game competed by two meme characters. Each character represents one of the best meme coins from the crypto space, such as FLOKI, Shiba, and SpongeBob.

Battle outcomes are determined by the blockchain, alongside Ethereum-backed smart contracts. Meme Kombat has also incorporated artificial intelligence into its gaming protocol. According to its whitepaper, this is to ensure each meme battle is unique from the next. Now for the fun part; Meme Kombat allows players to wager MK tokens on each battle.

Odds are automatically calculated by smart contracts based on which meme characters will be competing. What’s more, players will even be able to place bets while battles are in-play. Odds will update based on how the respective battle is unfolding in real-time. Crucially, players need to stake MK tokens before they can place bets.

This favors long-term holders, as it keeps the MK token supply stable. This is in addition to huge staking APYs that are currently paying 419%. The Meme Kombat ICO has just surpassed $2 million in funding. 50% of the total supply – or 60 million MK tokens, will be sold. New ICO investors are currently paying just $0.214 per MK, although this price will increase in the next 3 days.

Total Tokens 120 Million Tokens Available in ICO 60 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

4. TG.Casino Token (TGC): Regulated Telegram Gambling Bot With Anonymous Accounts and a Native Casino Token

TG.Casino is the best upcoming ICO in the online gambling industry. It has just launched a fully-fledged casino bot on Telegram. Players can gamble on hundreds of games without needing to register an account. This removes the need to enter any personal information, contract details, or KYC documents.

Although players benefit from an anonymous gambling experience, TG.Casino is authorized and regulated by the Governor of Curaçao. Moreover, its games are supplied by licensed casino developers, including Evolution and Microgaming. TG.Casino accepts deposits in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

It also supports its own native cryptocurrency – TGC. Players will be motivated to buy and deposit TGC tokens for the benefits available. This includes 25% cashback on losses and enhanced bonuses. Periodically, a percentage of casino profits are used to buy TGC from exchanges. 60% is used for staking rewards; APYs currently stand at 194%.

40% is used for its token-burning program, which removes TGC from the supply. Assuming demand remains constant, this can increase the value of TGC over time. Ultimately, TG.Casino is one of the best upcoming ICOs to speculate on crypto gambling. $3 million in ICO funding has already been secured. Currently, TGC tokens are selling for $0.17 each.

Total Tokens 100 Million Tokens Available in ICO 40 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

5. Launchpad XYZ (LPX): Simplifying Digital Assets and Web 3.0 Investments in One User-Friendly Place

Next up is Launchpad XYZ, which is simplifying the Web 3.0 industry for the average investor. There are two core divisions being built by Launchpad XYZ. The first is information-based. The aim is to help investors find the next big cryptocurrency through data-driven insights. For instance, it has created a ‘Launchpad Quotient.’

This extracts real-time information from over 400 data points, such as market prices, social sentiment, and Twitter engagement. It then scores each cryptocurrency with an LPQ score. The closer the LPQ score is to 100, the more investable the respective cryptocurrency becomes. Other data insights include trading signals, AI-backed chat rooms, and educational tools.

The second Launchpad XYZ division helps investors complete their Web 3.0 investments. It will be launching a fractional asset platform that supports tokenized real estate and fine art. It will also provide priority access to new NFT launches and play-to-earn gaming tokens. Launchpad XYZ is also developing a decentralized exchange (DEX).

The DEX is where users can buy, sell, and trade Web 3.0 products. Trading fees can be settled in LPX tokens for a discount. LPX can be staked too, which offers access to premium Web 3.0 investments. More than $2 million worth of LPX tokens have already been sold at ICO prices. There is still time to secure an ICO discount before prices increase again.

Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 250 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 100 LPX Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, Credit Card (KYC Required)

6. EDriveToken (EDT): Integrating EVs and Charging Stations With NFTs and Crypto Payments

EDriveToken is leveraging cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. One of its features is the EDriveToken app, which allows anyone to become a charging node. This will help make EV charging stations more accessible and affordable.

Moreover, when paying EV charging fees in EDT tokens, discounts will be offered. Another feature is the tokenization of super and classic cars. This will allow drivers to rent and resell their vehicles via the blockchain. Vehicles will be backed by the unique NFT, which operates on the Binance Smart Chain.

EDriveToken has developed a 2% fee on all EDT transactions. Some of the proceeds will be used to buy WBNB tokens, and then distributed to existing EDT holders. The balance will be burned, removing the EDT tokens from the circulating supply. The EDriveToken ICO goes live on November 30th. 10% of the total EDT supply will be sold at $0.0011 each.

Total Tokens 20 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 2 Billion Blockchain Binance Smart Chain Token type BEP-20 Minimum Purchase Not Stated Purchase With USDT (BEP-20), USDC (Polygon)

7. Bitago (XBIT): Earn Crypto Cashback by Shopping at Over 1,000 Online Stores

Bitago has developed a native app for iOS and Android that enables shoppers to earn cashback. Here’s how it works; Through the Bitago app, users can browse from over 1,000 stores. Once they find a suitable product, they can complete their purchase as normal. Once the transaction is confirmed, the user will receive cashback in XBIT tokens, which is native to Bitago.

What’s more, Bitago is launching a prepaid debit card, allowing users to spend XBIT tokens in the real world. It can also be linked to Apple or Google Pay for added convenience. In addition, Bitago will also be launching a staking program with competitive APYs.

The Bitago app will also offer personalized shopping services, advertising opportunities, and a point-of-sale terminal. The XBIT ICO has just begun. The total XBIT supply is 200 million and 19% will be sold to ICO investors. Each XBIT token – which follows the ERC-20 standard, is selling for $0.10. Only USDT will be accepted.

Total Tokens 200 Million Tokens Available in ICO 38 Million Blockchain Ethereum Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase Not Stated Purchase With USDT

8. 5ire (5IRE): New Layer-1 Blockchain Being Developed for a Sustainable Future

5ire is developing a proprietary layer-1 blockchain with smart contract compatibility. It has a strong focus on sustainability, aligning its network with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 5ire has developed the BuildToEarn program to attract dAppp developers to its network.

The top 10 dApps will receive tokenized rewards, payable in 5IRE. Early dApp adopters will also be incentivized with reduced gas fees. According to 5ire, some of its target markets include universities, government agencies, social entrepreneurs, and Fortune 500 companies.

It has developed a solid framework for compliance, ensuring the project can grow without regulatory hurdles. In terms of its upcoming ICO, 5ire is selling 19.6% or 294 million 5IRE tokens. There will be various ICO rounds, each with varying prices. The best way to stay updated is via the 5ire Twitter page.

Total Tokens 1.5 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 294 Million Blockchain Ethereum Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase Not Stated Purchase With Not Stated

9. SolakGPT (SGPT): AI-Backed Web 3.0 Browser With Tokenized Rewards and DeFi Integration

SolakGPT is developing a decentralized ecosystem that combines AI with decentralized finance (DeFi). Various features are being built, including a proprietary web browser that connects to Web 3.0 platforms. This will come with a browse-to-earn protocol, enabling users to earn SGPT tokens when browsing the Internet.

There will also be AI-backed security tools that protect users from hacks. This is especially important when buying and selling cryptocurrencies on DeFi exchanges. The SolakGPT browser will also have an auto-block feature. This will remove ads automatically, ensuring a smooth browsing experience.

The total SGPT supply is 1 billion tokens. Following the BEP-20 standard, 22.5% of the SGPT supply will be sold to ICO investors. The ICO price has been set at $0.007 per token. The ICO starting date is still to be announced, so keep an eye on SolakGPT socials for real-time updates.

Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 225 Million Blockchain Binance Smart Chain Token type BEP-20 Minimum Purchase Not Stated Purchase With USDT (BEP-20)

10. Health Hero (HLTHY): Harmonizing Health and Wellbeing in the Corporate World

Health Hero is one of the best upcoming ICOs for exposure to the health and wellbeing niche. More specially, Health Hero is bringing its health-centric services to the corporate world. It has developed an AI-backed protocol that provides office workers with instant medical advice.

It is building a network of doctors, therapists, and other practitioners, allowing corporations to build enterprise health plans for their employees. It has also developed tools to help report corporate social responsibility through live data visualization. What’s more, Health Hero is a self-sufficient project with monthly subscription plans.

It charges $4 per month for every 1,000 employees, and additional services are priced depending on the needs of the client. Its native ecosystem token, HLTHY, will be sold at $0.04 when the upcoming ICO begins. 10% of the total supply will be sold to ICO investors. HLTHY operates on the Binance Smart Chain for increased efficiency.

Total Tokens 888,888,888 Tokens Available in ICO 88,888,888 Blockchain Binance Smart Chain Token type BEP-20 Minimum Purchase Not Stated Purchase With USDT (BEP-20)

11. Manilla Finance (MNLA): Fintech Payment Solutions for the Developing World

Manilla Finance has built a decentralized ecosystem that bridges Web 3.0 payments with the developing world. Its native ecosystem token, MNLA, can be used to settle day-to-day bills. This includes water and electricity bills, not to mention phone credit top-ups.

Manilla Finance also offers decentralized finance services, allowing users to save and borrow funds without going through intermediaries. The user interface is simple to navigate, ensuring Manilla Finance is suitable for all skill sets. The platform complies with relevant anti-money laundering regulations, as all users go through a KYC process when registering.

The Manilla Finance ICO is now live, with over $517,000 raised so far. There are less than 48 hours left until the ICO ends. Right now, ICO investors are paying $0.015 per MNLA token. Accepted cryptocurrencies include BUSD, USDT, and TUSD – all on the BEp-20 standard. There is no minimum investment requirement.

Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 205 Million Blockchain Binance Smart Chain Token type BEP-20 Minimum Purchase No Minimum Purchase With BUSD, USDT, and TUSD (BEP-20)

12. Earn Network (EARN): Community-Driven Staking and Lending Platform With Competitive APYs

Earn Network is another top-rated ICO from the decentralized finance niche. It has developed a user-friendly dashboard that enables users to stake cryptocurrencies at competitive APYs. No prior experience is needed; simply select a cryptocurrency and deposit the funds by connecting a wallet.

Earn Network supports multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Avalanche, and the Binance Smart Chain. Some of the best APYs available right now include Dogecoin and XRP, currently yielding 18.1% and 13.75% respectively. However, these yields are based on the BEP-20 versions of these popular altcoins.

In addition, Earn Network also supports decentralized lending services. Users can borrow funds by depositing collateral. We also like the ‘Flash Pools’ available on Earn Network. These are short-term lending pools with fixed time limits and high APYs. The upcoming ICO is selling EARN tokens at $0.0025 each. EARN is an ERC-20 token and the total supply is 100 billion.

Total Tokens 10 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 2.7 Billion Blockchain Ethereum Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase Not Stated Purchase With Not Stated

13. Work X (WORK): AI-Backed Job Posting Platform Matching Human Capital With Clients

Describing itself as the “Internet of Jobs”, Work X is revolutionizing the employment industry. It leverages AI to find the most suitable workers for employers, based on prior experience, qualifications, and other key metrics. Conversely, its AI protocol also helps job-seekers find relevant postings that align with their goals.

Work X offers a peer-to-peer platform that enables direct collaboration between employees and employers. Based on the blockchain, users have full control of their personal data. What’s more, users can upload degrees, diplomas, and other qualifications, which are then tokenized.

Not only is Work X targeting the freelancing space but offline careers too. Work X has also developed a generative AI chat box, allowing companies to find suitable skill sets based on the job requirement. The project’s ecosystem token, WORK, will be sold at $0.20 to ICO investors. The ICO is now live and will commence on December 3, 2023.

Total Tokens 100 Million Tokens Available in ICO Not Stated Blockchain Binance Smart Chain Token type BEP-20 Minimum Purchase Not Stated Purchase With Not Stated

The Basics of Initial Coin Offerings

Initial coin offerings, more commonly referred to as ICOs, are the most popular way to invest in new cryptocurrency projects. Before the cryptocurrency launches on public exchanges, tokens will be sold to ICO investors. This means that investors can purchase the tokens at the best price possible.

ICOs usually come with a soft and hard cap target. This is the minimum and maximum amount the ICO aims to raise. Investments typically need to be made with cryptocurrencies, such as Tether or BNB. After the ICO finishes, investors receive their tokens. In most cases, the tokens will then be listed on exchanges – often at a higher price.