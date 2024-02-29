Tokyo Game Show 2024 announced

Tokyo Game Show has announced its dates and theme for 2024. The trade show and exhibition, which has been running for 27 years, will be themed around a central idea: “Trailblaze the World with Gaming”.

It will retain its four-day length with two days dedicated to business and two open to public attendance.

The 2024 Tokyo Game Show will follow in the footsteps of the 2023 show and take up the whole event space at Makuhari Messe. 2023 saw the largest number of booths and the highest level of ‘business day’ visitors in the show’s history and they are aiming to build on this success.

What will be at the Tokyo Game Show?

The Tokyo Game Show primarily focuses on Japanese companies and games, but there have been large exhibits from international studios before too. Last year, Xbox made a range of announcements during its Digital Broadcast, including game launches and updates.

Crucially, both Sony and Nintendo are Japanese companies and are expected to have a large presence. Rumors about the Switch 2 have been running rampant, including new information suggesting that the hardware could house a custom Nvidia chip for improved performance. With speculation that the new console will be delayed into 2025, a September announcement would fit that timeline. There are also predictions, made by a Tokyo-based games consultancy, that Sony will launch a PlayStation 5 ‘pro’ model this year, with boosted hardware and performance. The Tokyo Games Show seems a perfect venue for either an announcement or a launch.

Key Dates

The call for exhibitors is currently open for both the in-person event and an accompanying digital show running alongside.

Closing date for exhibitor application – Friday, May 24

Exhibitor briefing – Thursday, July 4

Digital Show opens – Friday, September 20

Tokyo Game Show Business Days – Thursday 26 and Friday 27 September

Tokyo Game Show Public Days – Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September

Digital Show closes – Sunday, October 6

Featured image credit: Pexels/Nick Kwan