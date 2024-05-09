Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home TikTok will begin to label AI-generated content

TikTok will begin to label AI-generated content

a phone with the TikTOk logo on screen and 'AI detected' label displayed, 3d render

TikTok will automatically label content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) from other sources as part of a move to increase clarity and understanding around AI.

In what is said to be a first for social media platforms, TikTok will embed a new tool developed in conjunction with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), known as Content Credentials technology.

It adds a “digital nutrition label” to content on the video-hosting app, informing users what is AI-generated, how it was created, and when.

TikTok already ensures content made using its own AI effects is clearly stated but now the app is taking things further as part of a drive to target disinformation.

Adam Presser, head of operations and trust and safety at TikTok commented on the development.

“AI-generated content is an incredible creative outlet, but transparency for viewers is critical,” he stated.

“By partnering with peers to label content across platforms, we’re making it easy for creators to responsibly explore AI-generated content while continuing to deter the harmful or misleading artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) that is prohibited on TikTok.”

TikTok joins collective group to uphold industry standard

In the coming months, Content Credentials will be attached to content on TikTok and will remain when media is downloaded. Other platforms which make use of the technology will be able to use it in the same way.

The Chinese-owned app, which is vying to overturn a US government ban Act, also confirmed it was joining the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) a tech industry umbrella body led by Adobe.

The group will collaborate to promote a gold standard for content authentication and has recognized organizations such as Microsoft, Intel, and the BBC within its membership.

Dana Rao, general counsel and chief trust officer at Adobe stated, “With TikTok’s vast community of creators and users globally, we are thrilled to welcome them to both the C2PA and CAI as they embark on the journey to provide more transparency and authenticity on the platform.” 

He added, “At a time when any digital content can be altered, it is essential to provide ways for the public to discern what is true. Today’s announcement is a critical step towards achieving that outcome.”

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

a phone with the TikTOk logo on screen and 'AI detected' label displayed, 3d render
TikTok will begin to label AI-generated content
Graeme Hanna
Neuralink's first in-human brain implant has faced mechanical issues. AI depiction of a chip implanted into a brain
Neuralink’s first in-human brain implant has faced mechanical issues
Suswati Basu
Xbox Fire Vapor Controllers / Microsoft could be set to increase cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Tier
Reports suggest Xbox Game Pass is due for another price increase
Graeme Hanna
Key art from Destiny 2 featuring several Guardians in battle formation. The Destiny 2 logo is splashed across them.
Destiny’s Into the Light Update gives players three new maps
Ali Rees
Key art from Battlefield 2042. A soldier looks back towards the camera.
EA’s next Battlefield title will be developed by the ‘largest team in franchise history’
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a phone with the TikTOk logo on screen and 'AI detected' label displayed, 3d render
Technology

TikTok will begin to label AI-generated content
Graeme Hanna7 seconds

TikTok will automatically label content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) from other sources as part of a move to increase clarity and understanding around AI. In what is said to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.