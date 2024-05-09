TikTok will begin to label AI-generated content

TikTok will automatically label content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) from other sources as part of a move to increase clarity and understanding around AI.

In what is said to be a first for social media platforms, TikTok will embed a new tool developed in conjunction with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), known as Content Credentials technology.

It adds a “digital nutrition label” to content on the video-hosting app, informing users what is AI-generated, how it was created, and when.

TikTok already ensures content made using its own AI effects is clearly stated but now the app is taking things further as part of a drive to target disinformation.

Adam Presser, head of operations and trust and safety at TikTok commented on the development.

“AI-generated content is an incredible creative outlet, but transparency for viewers is critical,” he stated.

“By partnering with peers to label content across platforms, we’re making it easy for creators to responsibly explore AI-generated content while continuing to deter the harmful or misleading artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) that is prohibited on TikTok.”

TikTok joins collective group to uphold industry standard

In the coming months, Content Credentials will be attached to content on TikTok and will remain when media is downloaded. Other platforms which make use of the technology will be able to use it in the same way.

The Chinese-owned app, which is vying to overturn a US government ban Act, also confirmed it was joining the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) a tech industry umbrella body led by Adobe.

The group will collaborate to promote a gold standard for content authentication and has recognized organizations such as Microsoft, Intel, and the BBC within its membership.

Dana Rao, general counsel and chief trust officer at Adobe stated, “With TikTok’s vast community of creators and users globally, we are thrilled to welcome them to both the C2PA and CAI as they embark on the journey to provide more transparency and authenticity on the platform.”

He added, “At a time when any digital content can be altered, it is essential to provide ways for the public to discern what is true. Today’s announcement is a critical step towards achieving that outcome.”

Image credit: Ideogram