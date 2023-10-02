TikTok testing new ad-free subscription for $4.99

The TikTok app started testing an ad-free monthly subscription plan today. They’re testing this new subscription only in the US. The price tag is currently at $4.99 a month, which may change when the feature rolls out globally.

Tick-tock is a very popular social media app, and if you don’t know about it, you should because it’s a huge platform. TikTok launched in 2016 and is now considered the fastest-growing social media app. It consists of short videos, long-form content, and other funny videos people post online. Literally, 1.8 billion people use it daily, with over 3 billion downloads since its inception. This app can be credited with being a trendsetter, forcing other social media to add on short format videos. However, X (formerly known as Twitter) has recently added an ad-free tier.

The exciting news today is that they will allow an add-free option. These ads become annoying, showing up at the least opportune times. As you’re scrolling through the feed on TikTok — you see the same ads over and over and over and over. A person can only take so many insistences of seeing and hearing the exact same ad.

Ad-Free Subscription Plan at TikTok

It will be fantastic to have an ad-free subscription program where you don’t have to see any of these ads, and you can choose to see what you want to see — namely, the videos of your friends and people you follow, like, and interact with. The constant bombardment of ads has been beyond pushy and bothersome, causing some to click off faster than ever.

We’ve contacted TikTok for a comment but haven’t heard back. TikTok said that the new app version’s rolling out allowed them to try out a different subscription tier. TikTok hasn’t given any indication how long this trial phase will be.

It’s super exciting to have the chance to see TikTok without the ads, and I see myself subscribing. I’m not the biggest fan of social networks with ads all over them, and the TikTok ads have gotten a little out of hand.

I haven’t seen any official announcement, but this could be the future of something big. TikTok has been so incredibly ad-driven that a good “next question” might be, “Where will the additional revenue come from?”

Similar to Facebook Account Verification Cost

If you look at Facebook, they have implemented a system where you pay $10 monthly for a verified account. I suspect Facebook (Meta) will mix an ad-free on its platform as well. Of course, television subscriptions went with the ad-free plans years ago.

Featured Image Credit: Cottonbro; Pexels