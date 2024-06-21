Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home TikTok challenges Biden administration on prospective US ban

TikTok challenges Biden administration on prospective US ban

TikTok filing logo on a green background
TL:DR

  • TikTok invokes the First Amendment in a legal filing to challenge the Biden administration's law to sell or ban the app.
  • The briefs, filed on June 20, represent one of TikTok's last attempts to prevent the ban from taking effect.
  • TikTok argues that the law burdens speech and silences millions, claiming divestiture by January 2025 is not feasible.

TikTok is fighting back against the Biden administration’s new law forcing the sale or ban of the app, as they highlight the First Amendment in a new legal filing.

The briefs, filed on Thursday (June 20) by TikTok and a group of eight creators, are one of the last attempts the company has to halt the ban from coming into place.

“Never before has Congress expressly singled out and shut down a specific speech forum,” they argue.

“The First Amendment requires this Court to examine such an extraordinary speech restriction with the utmost care and most exacting scrutiny.”

For the first time, the text of a roughly 100-page draft agreement that the company offered to the government in August 2022 has been shared. This was proposed in the hopes of resolving its early worries.

The Biden administration declined the offer, saying it was insufficient to neutralize concerns.

Who owns ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok?

TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance has split ownership.

The Chinese founders own 20% of the firm’s shares. Around 60% is owned by institutional investors, including major US investment firms and its employees around the world own the remaining 20%. Three of ByteDance’s five board members are American, the company says.

Thursday’s move by TikTok marks the latest in the ongoing case that could determine the future of the short-form video app that is used by 170 million Americans.

In the filings, the company states the Act doesn’t just burden speech but it silences the millions of users too.

TikTok again highlights they don’t believe divestiture is feasible

In the law signed by President Joe Biden in April, TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance was told they had to divest or be banned but they say divestiture isn’t possible and especially not by the January 2025 deadline.

“Even if divestiture were feasible, TikTok in the United States would still be reduced to a shell of its former self, stripped of the innovative and expressive technology that tailors content to each user.

“It also would become an island, preventing Americans from exchanging views with the global TikTok community.”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

TikTok filing logo on a green background
TikTok challenges Biden administration on prospective US ban
Sophie Atkinson
The Apple Vision Pro logo in the front of the iconic Apple Store Apple Fifth Avenue, in New York
Apple halts work on Vision Pro, turns focus to releasing a cheaper Vision headset next year
Sophie Atkinson
Nvidia chip close up - AI generated
Nvidia pushes Microsoft aside to become world’s most valuable company
Sophie Atkinson
The next generation of Apple's CarPlay has been described as the ultimate iPhone experience for the car.
Apple’s new CarPlay infotainment system will go wireless only
Graeme Hanna
AI image of Capitol Hill, the seat of the US government / US DoJ and FTC is taking legal action against Adobe.
US sues Adobe for ‘deceiving’ subscribers
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

elden ring backhand blade
Gaming

How to get Backhand Blade in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward16 mins

With Shadow of the Erdtree, a bunch of new weapons have been added to Elden Ring, allowing you to craft some fresh new builds for your character. One weapon in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.