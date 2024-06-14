Languagesx
Epic Games Store: 2 games you can get free this week

Epic Games Store: 2 games you can get free this week

Epic Games Store has one surefire way to attract customers away from its rivals, and that’s the weekly free games.

Running from Thursday to Thursday, gamers can grab a freebie every single week without fail. This week’s games are a ton of fun so make sure to claim them before June 20.

Epic Games has put a lot of effort into improving the platform to make it a competitor to Steam, so it’s well worth signing up, even if you just snag the weekly freebies.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Idle games are popular because they are simple to play, offering just enough engagement and reward to scratch the gaming itch while still leaving you free to watch TV. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms takes this winning formula and loads it with Dungeons & Dragons theming.

Collect tons of different characters, including many iconic favorites from across the D&D multiverse. The Forgotten Realms novels, pre-made D&D adventures, actual-play fan content like Oxventure, and D&D-inspired video games like Baldur’s Gate 3 are all used as sources for in-game characters.

Then, send your Champions off on adventures based on official Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, including the iconic Curse of Strahd, and much-loved campaigns like Waterdeep: Dragon Heist.

Important to note is that while Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is free to play, Epic is offering a pack of in-game content for the game, worth over $100. Players must log into the game during the free week to claim the goodies – just adding the base game to your Epic library isn’t enough.

Redout 2 ($19.99)

Redout 2 is an anti-gravity racing game made in tribute to arcade racing classics. There’s a decently sized single-player campaign to speed your way through and competitive online multiplayer. Speed across a semi-abandoned Earth in exhilarating, almost impossibly fast hoverships that can be customized to your heart’s content.

Featured image credit: Codename Entertainment/Saber Interactive

