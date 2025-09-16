Home TheLotter goes live with new site in Arizona, with more states to follow

TheLotter goes live with new site in Arizona, with more states to follow

Grey background, with an oen laptop and mobile phone visible with TheLotter website on them.

The lottery company TheLotter has launched a new website in the states of Minnesota and Arizona, with the all-new platform aiming to make participating in lottery games easier.

It initially went live back on August 4 in Minnesota, with the company sharing that feedback highlighted the new site’s optimized ticket ordering process, more modern design, and improved performance.

Now, there are plans by the company to launch the website in more states across the country. On the website, it states that the new site is now live in Arizona and will soon be coming to Oregon, New Jersey, and New York.

“We’re excited to offer our players a faster, more engaging experience,” said Yael Hertz, TheLotter Group CEO. “With quicker navigation and a cleaner interface, every update is designed to help players reach their favorite games with ease and confidence.”

On the website, the company has added a personalized ‘My Account’ section which features an improved dashboard that puts key information for the user, about their account, at the front. The purchase process has been simplified too, with a new design brought in to make ordering tickets easier.

Players can now also view jackpots, draw times, results, and lottery information in one complete game overview which wasn’t possible beforehand. This also plays into the new design as a user-friendly interface has been opted for to make the navigation smoother.

“This is just the beginning,” Hertz added. “We’re committed to bringing these upgrades to all our customers across the U.S.”

What is TheLotter?

TheLotter is described as an online lottery courier service that enables customers to order official tickets for multistate games. This includes games such as the Powerball and Mega Millions, as well as local lottery games too.

It was founded over 23 years ago, in 2002, and works by TheLotter’s agents purchasing official tickets from licensed retailers when a player’s order is processed. They then scan and upload them to the player’s account, where the ticket can be seen prior to the draw. If a player wins, TheLotter then assists them with claiming their prize at the official lottery offices, with no commission taken.

Featured Image: Via TheLotter

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

