Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home The US tops the global gambling market rankings

The US tops the global gambling market rankings

A set of poker chips that spell out U.S.A

The United States has come out on top in worldwide gambling market data.

Statista, a leading market analyst, has ranked the U.S. ahead of the United Kingdom and other countries with well-established gambling industries.

The U.S. top of the worldwide gambling rankings

The rankings define the top five countries: the U.S. is in pole position, followed by the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Canada.

The research considers the Gross Gambling Revenue (GGR) and the number of purchases a consumer makes within twelve months. The total global pot of expected takings in the worldwide gambling market is set to reach a projected $100.90bn this year.

Statista estimates this year’s record figure could grow to an anticipated $136.30bn by 2029, which would also include a continued uptick in players to a potential 281.3m users by 2029.

The report states mobile gaming is the dominant source of placing bets and interacting with operators. Mobile gaming allows gambling operators to have a much larger customer base without the need for a brick-and-mortar store.

“The rise of mobile gambling, integration of social elements, and regulatory frameworks are shaping the market dynamics. Additionally, disposable income, consumer spending, and technological advancements are important factors that influence market growth,” says the report.

States more lenient on gambling operators

Sites like FanDuel, Draft Kings, and BetMGM are gaining a more significant foothold in states with changed gambling legislation.

New York, for example, had a record number of bets placed in April, with $1.96bn in sports wagering alone.

As we previously covered, the Big Apple is responsible for 37% of all US sports betting taxes, which shows the import role that gambling takings play in one of the busiest gaming states.

The Statista projections could come true as there are also untapped states with no gambling options, such as Missouri. The home of the Super Bowl winners has seen a growing cacophony amongst state teams, as they have been vocal about blockbuster deals with gambling operators to improve their facilities and coffers.

Despite the collective sports teams’ best efforts, gambling partnerships and wagering have not been legalized. However, there is some hope for the Kansas City Chiefs as plans for a new stadium and the lucrative taxes that can be placed on sports betting companies ramp up the November state election ballot.

The Chiefs will be hoping some of their on-field luck will rub off on the ballot to snap up a new home field and solidify the U.S’s position at the top of the global gambling rankings.

Image: Ideogram.

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A set of poker chips that spell out U.S.A
The US tops the global gambling market rankings
Brian-Damien Morgan
Aerial view of downtown Miami and Brickell from a morning flight, Florida Miami. Landscape image of buildings.
Florida sports betting case doesn’t belong in SCOTUS, US DOJ says
Sophie Atkinson
Manhattan, Times Square. View of the area, with billboards on both sides.
New Yorkers bet a staggering $1.96bn on sports betting in April
Sophie Atkinson
Australia Online Casinos
Best Online Casinos Australia for Real Money in 2024
Wendy Prinsloo
FanDuel launches FanDuel TV Extra, a new FAST streaming service
FanDuel opens new free streaming TV service
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A high-quality close-up cinematic shot of a futuristic brain chip, nestled in the human brain's complex neural network. The brain chip, with intricate circuits and wires, pulses with a vibrant blue light. The background is dark, emphasizing the illumination of the chip and creating a sense of mystery and intrigue. Surrounding the chip are glowing orbs of energy, hinting at the potential power and capabilities of this advanced technology.
Technology

Elon Musk's Neuralink faces problem with its tiny wires in brain
Sophie Atkinson31 mins

Neuralink announced last week that the tiny wires inside the brain of its first patient had retracted, but sources say they had known about this issue for years. According to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.