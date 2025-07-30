The Star Entertainment Group cites ‘continued softness’ in Q4 results

The Star Entertainment Group has today (July 30) announced its quarterly activities report for the fourth quarter ending 30 June 2025, with ‘continued softness’ highlighted.

The Q4 FY25 revenue amounted to $270 million, with EBITDA loss of $27 million. In the quarter prior, in Q3 FY25, the company reported an EBITDA loss of $24 million.

According to the company, the results for the period “reflects continued softness in operating performance due to the ongoing challenging operating environment including the impact of mandatory carded play and cash limits in NSW and stricter regulatory requirements across all properties.”

In The Star Sydney, the mandatory carded play and $5,000 cash limits were fully implemented across the entire gaming floor on 19 October 2024. The cash limits are due to be reduced even further to $1,000 by 19 August 2025.

In The Star Gold Coast and the property in Brisbane, mandatory carded play and cash limits have been legislated, but implementation remains subject to regulations by the Queensland Government, which have not yet been made.

The Star Entertainment Group shares most recent figures

At The Star Sydney, the revenue was in line with the previous quarter, “reflecting growth in Table Games revenue offset by a decline in Hotel revenue.”

As for the impact of the mandatory carded play and cash limits at this venue: “Since 19 October 2024 (being the date that mandatory carded play and $5,000 cash limits was fully implemented across the broader casino), average daily revenue has declined 17% to 30 June 2025, compared to the 4 weeks average daily revenue prior to 19 August 2024 (first stage of reform implementation).”

In The Star Gold Coast, revenue and EBITDA were in line with the previous quarter, but gaming revenue had declined by 6% compared to Q3 which is said to be due to declines in Table Games.

At The Star Brisbane, the revenue generated by the Managed Integrated Resort for Q4 was $111 million, with EBITDA of $6 million.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram