Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home The Star Entertainment Group cites ‘continued softness’ in Q4 results

The Star Entertainment Group cites ‘continued softness’ in Q4 results

A photograph of an elderly man’s weathered hands gripping poker chips across a green felt poker table. The man’s hands are adorned with a simple gold wedding band and show signs of age with prominent veins and slight tremors. Scattered around the chips are several playing cards, including a Queen of Hearts and a Jack of Spades, indicating a tense moment in the game. The background is subtly blurred, hinting at the bustling atmosphere of a dimly lit casino with soft, warm light illuminating the scene.

The Star Entertainment Group has today (July 30) announced its quarterly activities report for the fourth quarter ending 30 June 2025, with ‘continued softness’ highlighted.

The Q4 FY25 revenue amounted to $270 million, with EBITDA loss of $27 million. In the quarter prior, in Q3 FY25, the company reported an EBITDA loss of $24 million.

According to the company, the results for the period “reflects continued softness in operating performance due to the ongoing challenging operating environment including the impact of mandatory carded play and cash limits in NSW and stricter regulatory requirements across all properties.”

In The Star Sydney, the mandatory carded play and $5,000 cash limits were fully implemented across the entire gaming floor on 19 October 2024. The cash limits are due to be reduced even further to $1,000 by 19 August 2025.

In The Star Gold Coast and the property in Brisbane, mandatory carded play and cash limits have been legislated, but implementation remains subject to regulations by the Queensland Government, which have not yet been made.

The Star Entertainment Group shares most recent figures

At The Star Sydney, the revenue was in line with the previous quarter, “reflecting growth in Table Games revenue offset by a decline in Hotel revenue.”

As for the impact of the mandatory carded play and cash limits at this venue: “Since 19 October 2024 (being the date that mandatory carded play and $5,000 cash limits was fully implemented across the broader casino), average daily revenue has declined 17% to 30 June 2025, compared to the 4 weeks average daily revenue prior to 19 August 2024 (first stage of reform implementation).”

In The Star Gold Coast, revenue and EBITDA were in line with the previous quarter, but gaming revenue had declined by 6% compared to Q3 which is said to be due to declines in Table Games.

At The Star Brisbane, the revenue generated by the Managed Integrated Resort for Q4 was $111 million, with EBITDA of $6 million.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Close-up of the transparent door leading into Caesars casino section
Caesars Entertainment announces second quarter figures, with digital sector thriving
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph focusing on a pair of hands gripping poker chips around a green felt poker table. The hands are adorned with gold rings and a simple silver watch, displaying a sense of wealth and experience, while the chips are neatly stacked. In the blurred background, a dimly lit casino with flashing lights and other gamblers can be seen. A single, focused beam of light illuminates the chips, casting dramatic shadows on the table surface.
Is Vegas still the center of American casino gambling?
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a weathered, abandoned town stretching across a dusty plain under a pale, overcast sky. The only structure remaining is a dilapidated building with a faded, peeling "CASINO" sign hanging precariously above the entrance. A single tumbleweed rolls slowly down the main street, and a few broken windows reflect the muted light. The surrounding landscape is barren and flat, conveying a sense of isolation and forgotten history.
Casino towns: What happens if the market turns?
Sophie Atkinson
Bally's Chicago IPO makes comeback in August. Logo of Bally's Chicago against a red and white gradient background
Bally’s Chicago IPO makes comeback in August
Joel Loynds
Jay-Z takes first step down the road to a Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betfair faces six-figure penalty after breaking Australian spam laws. A person holding a white smartphone displaying a messaging app filled with multiple spam messages, with a red neon sign blurred in the background.
Gambling

Betfair faces six-figure penalty after breaking Australian spam laws
Rachael Davies32 minutes

Betting giant Betfair is facing a AUD 871,660 ($566,348) penalty after sending messages to VIP customers that don't comply with Australian spam laws. Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.