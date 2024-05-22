Languagesx
The House of Da Vinci VR coming to Meta Quest 3

The House of Da Vinci VR coming to Meta Quest 3

Are you ready to don your Meta Quest 3 and be transported back to 16th-century Italy? Of course you are. Indie team Blue Brain Games from Slovakia is bringing its PC puzzle hit – The House of Da Vinci over to VR where it seems like it will be a match made in heaven.

Many people are obsessed with Da Vinci and all the slightly freaky stuff like the Da Vinci Code. As Da Vinci’s most promising apprentice, you must strive to solve the mystery of your master’s disappearance by solving mechanical puzzles, discovering hidden objects, and escaping from rooms filled with Leonardo’s inventions. Dive into an authentic and beautifully recreated Renaissance world and use all your wits to uncover the secrets behind your master’s disappearance.

The game has been totally re-imagined for Quest 3 but it has a solid pedigree background to work from, having sold over half a million copies on PC and an astonishing four million units on mobile devices.

The Quest 3 therefore seems a natural jump for the next stage. Blue Brain Games says: “In this captivating VR puzzle adventure that shares the story with our first game, you will experience the world of The House of Da Vinci like never before. Every puzzle has been re-created with VR in mind, and every location has been carefully brought to life with more depth and even more beautiful views.

You can check out the trailer above which looks very nice indeed. The devs say the “first instalment will launch later this year” which obviously suggests a chapter-based experience, we will have to wait and see on that one, but it looks like one that we will be wishlisting at this stage.

The House of Da Vinci features

Discover a new VR perspective – Finally, you can touch the mechanical puzzles and bizarre inventions with your own hands and be immersed in the stunning VR world of 16th-century Renaissance Italy.

Solve mechanical puzzles – Brain twisters and baffling riddles are all based on Leonardo’s inventions.

Enjoy intuitive controls – Navigate Leonardo’s workshop intuitively. Playing the game couldn’t be more fun.

Experience the Renaissance – War machines, complex lockboxes, mechanical puzzles, room escapes will all test your skills.

Master unique mechanics – Detect hidden objects by seeing through the surfaces around you.

Peek into the past – An unusual gauntlet allows you to witness events that happened earlier and learn more of the story.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

