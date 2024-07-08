Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Epic Games’ ‘fight’ with Apple is far from over

Epic Games’ ‘fight’ with Apple is far from over

a picture of an iphone with some fortnite key art on the screen - the fortnite logo appears at the top and three characters are beneath it looking out at the viewer
TL:DR

  • Apple approved the Epic Games Store iOS app, bringing Fortnite back, but disputes continue over UI changes.
  • Epic Games claims Apple's initial rejection violated the Digital Markets Act, leading to European Commission involvement.
  • Epic's CEO criticized Apple's demand for UI changes, calling the situation "absurd" and accusing Apple of unfair practices.

After years of disputes, Apple finally relented and approved the Epic Games Store iOS app, finally bringing Fortnite back to the platform. However, this does not seem to be the end of the quarrels between the tech giants.

Apple initially rejected the Epic Games Store app from their app store, leading Epic Games to contact the European Commission with concerns that Apple’s decision went against the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Just hours after Epic took to social media to inform fans of the latest delay, Apple reversed their decision. “Update: Apple has informed us that our previously rejected Epic Games Store notarization submission has now been accepted,” reads the post on X.

However, the following day, the developers of Fortnite posted on the issue again, stating “Apple has told some press channels that, though they have approved our current EGS iOS App for notarization, they are still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version. Epic is disputing this.”

The gaming platform’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, also posted on the issue, describing it as “absurd.”

Why did Apple reject the Epic Games Store in the first place?

According to the X post by Epic, Apple told them that “the design and position of Epic’s “Install” button is too similar to Apple’s “Get” button and that our “In-app purchases” label is too similar to the App Store’s “In-App Purchases” label.”

However, Epic refuted this, stating that they were using an app store design consistent with established conventions and that they were “just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand.”

They went on to describe Apple’s rejection of the store app as “arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA.”

This is the latest in a long history of disputes and disagreements by the tech giants. In March this year, Apple terminated Epic’s developer account, describing it as a threat. Epic’s response stated they believed the action was retaliation against them for speaking out against Apple’s “unfair and illegal practices.”

Featured image credit: Epic Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

An image from Once Human ahead of its release time
Once Human release time – when can you get your hands on the apocalypse?
Paul McNally
Fighting an enemy in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero install size: How much storage do you need?
Jacob Woodward
Art from diablo iv
Diablo IV has a large patch coming this week – here’s what we can expect from it
Paul McNally
a picture of an iphone with some fortnite key art on the screen - the fortnite logo appears at the top and three characters are beneath it looking out at the viewer
Epic Games’ ‘fight’ with Apple is far from over
Ali Rees
A glamour shot of the Formula Lite Pro
Next Level Racing unveils new Formula Lite Pro – a racing cockpit that folds away in seconds
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia's self-exclusion effort. A distressed man sitting at a gambling table covered with cash, holding his head in despair, with the Australian flag in the background and a "no gambling" symbol overlaying an ace of spades.
Gambling

BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia's self-exclusion effort
Suswati Basu3 mins

BetStop, Australia's national self-exclusion registry, has seen nearly 26,000 registrations, recent statistics show. As of the end of June 2024, 25,972 individuals had signed up to self-exclude from all licensed...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.