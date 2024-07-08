Epic Games’ ‘fight’ with Apple is far from over

After years of disputes, Apple finally relented and approved the Epic Games Store iOS app, finally bringing Fortnite back to the platform. However, this does not seem to be the end of the quarrels between the tech giants.

Apple initially rejected the Epic Games Store app from their app store, leading Epic Games to contact the European Commission with concerns that Apple’s decision went against the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Just hours after Epic took to social media to inform fans of the latest delay, Apple reversed their decision. “Update: Apple has informed us that our previously rejected Epic Games Store notarization submission has now been accepted,” reads the post on X.

However, the following day, the developers of Fortnite posted on the issue again, stating “Apple has told some press channels that, though they have approved our current EGS iOS App for notarization, they are still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version. Epic is disputing this.”

The gaming platform’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, also posted on the issue, describing it as “absurd.”

Apple’s DMA saga has taken a turn towards the absurd. Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and are demanding we change the buttons in the next version – which would make our store less standard and harder to use. We’ll fight this. https://t.co/obwRoU7dWo — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 5, 2024

Why did Apple reject the Epic Games Store in the first place?

According to the X post by Epic, Apple told them that “the design and position of Epic’s “Install” button is too similar to Apple’s “Get” button and that our “In-app purchases” label is too similar to the App Store’s “In-App Purchases” label.”

However, Epic refuted this, stating that they were using an app store design consistent with established conventions and that they were “just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand.”

They went on to describe Apple’s rejection of the store app as “arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA.”

This is the latest in a long history of disputes and disagreements by the tech giants. In March this year, Apple terminated Epic’s developer account, describing it as a threat. Epic’s response stated they believed the action was retaliation against them for speaking out against Apple’s “unfair and illegal practices.”

