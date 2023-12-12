The Biden administration funding to boost chip production

The Biden administration has disclosed its inaugural federal financial support for computer chip production, allocating $35 million to BAE Systems to enhance output at a facility in New Hampshire. These chips are employed in military aircraft, including F-15 and F-35 jets. This funding provision stems from the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which seeks to foster the growth of semiconductor innovation and production in the U.S. by distributing over $52 billion. The allocation of funds for BAE Systems signifies the government’s commitment to strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. As the demand for advanced chips continues to rise, this investment bolsters national security and ensures the U.S. remains competitive in the rapidly evolving global semiconductor market.

Focus on national security and military applications

The choice of a military contractor like BAE Systems by the Commerce Department highlights the national security focus of the legislation. Advanced chips are becoming increasingly vital as they are crucial in preventing and conducting wars. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized avoiding dependence on specific regions or nations for these essential technologies. It is crucial to diversify the sources of these advanced chips to maintain a reliable supply chain and limit potential vulnerabilities. Additionally, fostering domestic production and partnerships with trusted allies can further boost the resilience and effectiveness of a nation’s defense capabilities.

Fears regarding the potential for a military assault on Taiwan and its consequences on global computer chip supplies and the U.S. economy contributed to President Joe Biden signing the incentives. The incentives aimed to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce the country’s reliance on foreign supply chains, mainly from East Asia. Furthermore, the Biden administration hoped to strengthen national security while simultaneously fueling economic growth within this critical industry.

Incentives and investments in semiconductors and electronics

Biden stated that his administration’s incentives have already led to over $230 billion in planned investments in semiconductors and electronics. These investments aim to strengthen the domestic production capacity of semiconductors and boost the overall electronic supply chain in the United States. The move reflects the country’s strategic efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign sources for these critical components and ensure a more robust and resilient economy.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Mikhail Nilov; Pexels