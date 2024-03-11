Subscribe
Home The AI dolls to tackle loneliness of South Korea’s elderly (and watch them)

The AI dolls to tackle loneliness of South Korea’s elderly (and watch them)

AI dolls held by senior

To solve the loneliness epidemic, a Korean-based company has launched an AI companion doll for seniors.

Showcased at the Mobile World Congress at the end of February, Hyodol unleashed the $1800 robot doll which they say will bring emotional support to the elderly throughout their day.

With a slightly creepy exterior, the doll is home to a mobile communication module, processor, various sensors, and speakers. It’s powered by large language model-based artificial intelligence and can hold full conversations.

It can even remind people to take medication and safety features are installed that alert when no movement has been detected for a certain period. It really is always watching.

Speaking to Aju Korea Daily ahead of the conference, on February 20, Hyodol CEO Kim Ji-hee said: “The global recognition of the achievements of AI-based care robots in the home market, South Korea, is very meaningful.

“Starting with our participants in MWC, we will officially launch Hyodol robots in the European and North American markets in the second half of 2024,”

South Korea has a rapidly aging population

The Hyodol robot has been embraced by South Korea’s local governments due to its ability to help the older population. Around 7,000 dolls have been deployed to seniors living alone and it’s also being used with dementia patients at a university hospital in Gangwon province.

It would be easy to scoff at the idea of a doll being used to tackle loneliness but South Korea has serious population problems.

The country has rapidly aging citizens coupled with the world’s lowest birth rate and increasing life expectancy. This demographic shift is putting significant pressure on South Korea’s care sector, its shrinking workforce, as well as the pension and healthcare systems.

The AI robot doll company has been collecting data and research from numerous studies to determine the impact this has on the people who need companionship most.

In one study, with a user number of 9000+, Hyodol found that depression levels reduced from 5.73 to 3.14. Medicine intake improved too, going from 2.69 to 2.87.

Aside from motion detection, other features include touch interaction, 24-hour voice reminders, check-ins, voice messages, a health coach, quizzes, exercise, music, and more.

For caregivers, they have an insight into the application too as they can send and receive voice messages, do group announcements, and see constant motion detection.

Featured image: Hyodol website

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Writer

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

An image of the Plague map in Crusader Kings 3
How to stop the Black Death in Crusader Kings 3
Paul McNally
AI dolls held by senior
The AI dolls to tackle loneliness of South Korea’s elderly (and watch them)
Sophie Atkinson
an image of a humanoid robot AI with a thought bubble coming out and the union jack is in it, 3d render
AI chatbots ‘think’ in English, research finds
Charlotte Colombo
a white humanoid robot sitting cross-legged in a futuristic setting
This AI realized it was being tested
Charlotte Colombo
A cinematic image of Mario driving a kart in Mario Kart 8.
It’s-a-sale – Five Mario Day bargains to pick up this weekend on Nintendo Switch
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of the Plague map in Crusader Kings 3
Gaming

How to stop the Black Death in Crusader Kings 3
Paul McNally19 mins

We have all had a fairly recent brush with a nasty disease spreading across the Globe, but back in the day when the OG pandemic hit in the Middle Ages,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.