Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Texas Lottery bans courier services following leadership shakeup and $180M winnings inquiry

Texas Lottery bans courier services following leadership shakeup and $180M winnings inquiry

Texas Lottery bans courier services following leadership shakeup and $180M winnings inquiry. Texas flag with lone star and person holding lottery ticket.

A new ban on lottery courier services kicked in Tuesday (Apr. 29), following a unanimous vote by the Texas Lottery Commission (TLO). This decision comes just a week after the commission’s executive director stepped down amid growing pressure and scrutiny from state leaders and lawmakers.

Once the ban passed, acting executive director Sergio Rey said the commission would immediately start enforcing it. That means the TLO can now pull lottery sales licenses from businesses working with couriers.

Ryan Mindell, who stepped in as executive director after Gary Grief retired last year, has now been replaced by Sergio Rey.

The move comes in the wake of two major lottery drawings that awarded nearly $180 million to winners. Those payouts triggered a wave of state investigations last month, as officials raised concerns that both sellers and buyers may have taken advantage of loopholes in the system.

Texas Lottery says ban on courier services ‘the right move to go forward’

According to the Austin American-Statesman, on the recommendation of Rey, Commissioner Mark Franz decided: “I have during this 30-day period weighed all evidence, and I am persuaded that this is the right move to go forward, and that we should do the maximum amount allowable under our current statute, which is what this does in my understanding.”

However, the Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers, a group that includes Jackpocket, Jackpot.com, and Lotto.com, has spoken out in response to the Texas Lottery Commission’s decision to ban courier services in the state. Lottery courier services have been legal in Texas since 2019.

In a press release, the group stated: “The Texas Lottery Commission (TLC) decision to approve a ban on lottery couriers is the most recent in a series of actions that have undermined the accountability and credibility of an agency whose operations are under investigation.

“Lottery couriers legally operated for years with the cooperation and assistance of the TLC.

“Although the agency repeatedly testified that it had no regulatory authority over couriers, in response to political pressure, the TLC chose to abruptly change course and eliminate businesses, jobs, state revenue and a service millions of Texans use to order lottery tickets.”

In March, ReadWrite reported that the Texas Senate had unanimously passed Senate Bill 28. The bill effectively banned online lottery ticket sales and stopped third-party courier services from buying tickets on behalf of customers.

ReadWrite has reached out to the Texas Lottery for comment.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Andy Jenkins banned 11 years for match fixing in darts scandal. Screenshot of darts player Andy Jenkins wearing dark sleeveless shirt in front of Online Darts yellow logo.
Andy Jenkins banned 11 years for match fixing in darts scandal
Suswati Basu
Official FanDuel Casino Jackpots image / FanDuel has announced the launch of its new Casino Jackpots feature, designed to deliver more big wins to additional players. 
FanDuel Casino Jackpots officially launches across three US states
Graeme Hanna
Brazil esports betting rule change moves toward promoting equal access for games
Suswati Basu
Official Ladbrokes brand image / A betting and gaming disputes solicitor has commented after Ladbrokes intimated it will pay out €100,000 to Irish stable lad Dylan Phelan following a lengthy dispute.
Ladbrokes settles with stable lad, with reaction from betting disputes solicitor
Graeme Hanna
India's Supreme Court hears law case that could change Maharashtra Casinos Act. Indian orange, white, blue, and green flag next to black and white image of casino chips.
India’s Supreme Court hears law case that could change Maharashtra Casinos Act
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Andy Jenkins banned 11 years for match fixing in darts scandal. Screenshot of darts player Andy Jenkins wearing dark sleeveless shirt in front of Online Darts yellow logo.
Betting

Andy Jenkins banned 11 years for match fixing in darts scandal
Suswati Basu2 hours

Darts player Andy Jenkins has been hit with an 11-year ban from all Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) events after being found guilty of match fixing. According to the UK's Gambling...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.