Tesla Cybertruck's face another recall as safety concerns arise over faulty wiper and trim

Tesla Cybertruck parked on road, with woman and dog walking next to it

Tesla Cybertruck’s have been recalled for the fourth time, as an issue with the trim pieces and the front windshield wipers has been noted.

The recall was announced in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with thousands of the electric vehicles needing to be fixed.

The first issue is due to an “excessive electrical current” which “can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail.” This can cause reduced visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

The documents detail how Tesla will replace the wiper motor free of charge for all affected, with 11,688 vehicles being recalled.

That’s not all though, as an ‘improperly adhered trunk bed trim’ has been found to loosen or detach. “A loose applique can detach from the vehicle, creating a road hazard for following motorists and increasing the risk of a crash.”

Again, Tesla will remedy the issue free of charge by applying an adhesion promote and pressure sensitive tape. Or they will replace the missing applique if necessary. 11,383 Cybertrucks will have to be fixed for this issue.

All of those who are affected will receive letters by mid-August.

Tesla Cybertruck has been recalled four times since roll out

It was only two months ago, in April, when the vehicle was last recalled as the accelerator pedal pad was found to potentially dislodge which would cause the pedal to become trapped by the interior rim. If left unfixed, the vehicle could accelerate unintentionally.

Just a few months prior, in January, the first recall took place due to an incorrect font size being displayed on the instrument panel for the Brake, Park, and Antilock brake System (ABS) warning lights.

This impacted numerous car types, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and some of the 2024 Cybertruck vehicles.

It was only in late November 2023 that the first customers were able to get their hands on the vehicle. And despite curiosity from others, it’s still only available in North America.

Featured Image: Via Wikimedia Commons

