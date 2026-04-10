Home Tennessee advances felony bill targeting prediction market manipulation amid legal fights

Tennessee advances felony bill targeting prediction market manipulation amid legal fights

Tennessee State Capitol Senate Chamber, Nashville, TN. 2016. Tennessee advances felony bill targeting prediction market manipulation amid legal fights

Tennessee lawmakers are pushing ahead with legislation that would make it a felony to try to sway the outcome of events tied to prediction market conduct when money is on the line.

The state Senate signed off on Senate Bill 1992 on Thursday (April 9), backing the proposal 28-1 after first adopting an amendment earlier in the day. The measure mirrors House Bill 2079 and now moves forward as part of a wider effort to regulate emerging online trading platforms built around future events.

The bill creates a new criminal charge aimed at people who attempt to influence outcomes while financially invested in them through prediction market contracts.

New criminal offense targets prediction market conduct in Tennessee

Under the proposal, someone would break the law if they take steps to affect the result of an event while they, or someone working with them, holds a position in a related prediction market. The key issue is financial benefit, whether direct or indirect.

The bill states that a person violates the law by taking such action “while the person or another is a party to a contract with a prediction-market by which the person will benefit, directly or indirectly, from the occurrence of the outcome.”

If convicted, the offense would be treated as a Class E felony in Tennessee.

Lawmakers also lay out a general definition of prediction markets, describing them as “a platform on which individuals trade contracts based on the outcome of unknown future events.” This leaves the law open to covering everything from political outcomes to sports and other speculative markets.

The push comes as the Volunteer State is already locked in legal disputes with several prediction market operators. The state previously issued cease-and-desist letters to companies including Kalshi, Polymarket, and Crypto.com, arguing their offerings violated state law.

It has faced resistance in court. A federal judge recently blocked Tennessee from enforcing restrictions against Kalshi’s sports-related contracts, and the company also secured a temporary restraining order against the state’s actions. The rulings have added uncertainty around how far Tennessee can go in policing these platforms.

Even so, the new legislation takes a different angle by focusing on individual behavior rather than platform legality. By placing the offense within Title 39, which covers property-related crimes, lawmakers are framing manipulation tied to financial gain as a form of economic wrongdoing.

If it ultimately becomes law, the measure would take effect July 1, 2026.

Featured image: Kenneth C. Zirkel via WikiCommons / CC BY-SA 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Unbranded prediction-market trading workstation with blurred screens and a football in an office
NFL Trading Made Up 59% of Prediction-Market Volume
ReadWrite
Sports data operator at a workstation with blurred screens supporting prediction-market settlement
Sportradar Pitches Data Role in Prediction-Market Growth
ReadWrite
A person using a laptop displaying the Google search homepage.
Prediction Markets Face Google Ads Limits in Five States
ReadWrite
Hands review an unbranded prediction-market screen beside a laptop at a newsroom desk.
Post-Election Trading Puts Polymarket Volume Under Scrutiny
ReadWrite
Anonymous hand holding a blurred event-market phone outside a New Jersey courthouse
Kalshi Keeps New Jersey Sports Contracts Under Court Protection
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Empty Louisiana gaming regulator hearing room prepared for a DraftKings license review
Betting

DraftKings gets four-month Louisiana license extension amid AI review
ReadWrite21 hours

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has unanimously granted DraftKings a conditional four-month license extension while it examines the company’s use of artificial intelligence in customer practices and delays a decision...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software