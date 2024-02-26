Robo Dog based on German Shepard can bound up stairs. Meet Tecno 1

Chinese firm Tecno has set their robot dog, the Tecno Dynamic 1, loose at the Mobile World Conference 2024 (MWC2024). The conference is a showcase of the best-in-show of mobile developments and updates coming to consumers in the near future.

“MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. Whether you’re a global mobile operator, device manufacturer, technology provider, vendor, content owner, or are simply interested in the future of tech, you need to be here,” says the site’s announcement page.

The event is taking place in Barcelona , Spain, and attendees of MC2024 got to see the mobile company’s cybernetic canine up close.

Based on a German Shepard, the robot dog has been designed with a coolant system inside the joints to copy man’s best friend’s motions but looks like it is straight out of a dystopian world with its sleek black design and intimidating stance.

The robot can beg, ask for a paw, and bound up a flight of stairs, setting an impressive pace at 8.3 miles an hour. The device has a battery life of 90 minutes for continuous use and charges via a 15,000mAh battery. So there will be a limit to how much the powered pooch can play a part in the life of a prospective owner.

Android Headlines captured footage of loyal companion in action and posted it to X:

This is the Tecno Dynamic 1! We thought robots were gonna replace humans…it might be dogs that get replaced. pic.twitter.com/CLgRT7FtDr — Android Headlines (@Androidheadline) February 26, 2024

Droid Dog

The metal hound’s head boasts four microphones to pick up audio commands that are interpreted by an artificial intelligence recognition system.

The mobile company has designed the dog to be fully controllable via smartphone across Bluetooth and home WiFi devices and comes with 64GB of internal storage.

Its AI HyperSense Fusion System is powered by an 8-core central processing unit and an Intel RealSense D430 depth camera module to help the binocular sensors and infrared sensors interpret the world around it and detect obstacles.

This cybernetic companion is just one of a raft of announcements in the robotics world as the technology becomes more ever-present in the real world.

Companies like 1X Technologies and Figure , who signed a deal with BMW, have made the headlines in major moves to conquer the automaton landscape this year, showing that the world of the helpful hydraulic-driven hand is not too far away.