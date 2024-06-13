Taskmaster VR gets a last-minute delay on Steam but the Quest version will launch as planned

One of the most eagerly awaited VR games of the year Taskmaster VR from Scallywag Arcade appears to have hit a last-minute hitch with the game due to go live on VR platforms later today.

A post on the official ScallyWag Arcade Taskmaster VR game X account confirmed the news that the PCVR version was going to be hit with a delay but the Meta Quest version would launch as planned in just a few hours time. There was no indication of what the problem was.

The post reads:

“STEAM RELEASE UPDATE

This is news that we didn’t expect or ever want to have to deliver, but unfortunately due to unforeseen last-minute technical issues, we are having to slightly delay the release of Taskmaster VR on the Steam platform.”

From the wording, it at least looks like the delay will hopefully be minimal and the Meta Quest version of the game – likely to be the best-selling version anyway will go ahead as planned in a few hours time.

The post continued, “The team is working around the clock and we hope to have a solution in place very soon.

We understand that there may be questions and we will do our best to answer as many as we can. We hope this is going to be a short delay, but we will post updates as soon as news becomes available. Again, release on Meta is unaffected and will be available from today as planned and we can only apologise to our Steam user base,

– Scallywag Arcade”

A message from the Taskmaster VR team. pic.twitter.com/A8EVvk5Pl0 — Taskmaster VR | Scallywag Arcade (@scallywagarcade) June 13, 2024

At the time of writing Taskmaster VR is still listed on its Steam page as unlocking in five hours time.

Taskmaster is a hugely popular British quiz show fronted by comedians Greg Davies and Alex Horne that sees five guests undertake a series of outlandish tasks over the course of a ten-week season to ultimately become the the Taskmaster Champion.

It has been syndicated all over the world and has run for close to 20 seasons in the UK. It’s popularity blossomed during the pandemic when Horne posted a series of tasks for people to complete in their homes during lockdowns.