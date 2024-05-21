Suspect arrested in $100M Incognito Market dark web drugs operation

A 23-year-old man from Taiwan was arrested in New York on charges of operating “Incognito Market,” a dark web narcotics e-commerce platform allegedly worth $100 million and spanning globally. Lin was apprehended at John F. Kennedy Airport on May 18.

The complaint and indictment allege that since its inception in October 2020 until its recent closure in March, Incognito Market facilitated over $100 million in narcotics sales. This includes large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamines, globally accessible via the Tor web browser. Lin, under the pseudonym “Pharoah,” reportedly managed all operations, including supervising employees, vendors, and customer interactions, with complete authority over the platform.

Department of Justice on dark web marketplace arrest

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland commented on the arrest, stating, “Drug traffickers who think they can operate outside the law on the dark web are wrong.

“As alleged, Rui-Siang Lin was the architect of Incognito, a $100 million dark web scheme to traffic deadly drugs to the United States and around the world. The long arm of the law extends to the dark web, and we will bring to justice those who try to hide their crimes there,” he added.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York stated, “As alleged, Rui-Siang Lin operated a sophisticated and dangerous online narcotics marketplace through which he profited millions of dollars at the community’s expense.

“The so-called ‘dark web’ is not a safe haven for those who seek to break the law.”

Assistant Director in Charge James Smith of the FBI New York Field Office added, “For nearly four years, Rui-Siang Lin allegedly operated ‘Incognito Market,’ one of the largest online platforms for narcotics sales, conducting $100 million in illicit narcotics transactions and reaped millions of dollars in personal profits.”

Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo of Homeland Security Investigations New York pointed out, “Rui-Siang Lin’s brazen operation resulted in the illicit sale of over $100 million in narcotics, including those that were mislabeled and later found to include deadly fentanyl.”

Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III of the DEA’s New York Division also said, “Mr. Lin’s alleged actions of putting profits before public health were not only reckless and dangerous, but unconscionable.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA-OCI) weighed in through Special Agent in Charge Charles Grinstead, stressing their ongoing work to disrupt illegal drug sales online which “far too often have tragic consequences.”

What is Incognito Market?

Incognito Market copied legitimate e-commerce sites using branding, advertising, and customer service, whilst operating as a platform for illegal drug transactions. The site allowed anonymous transactions through a unique banking system that authorized cryptocurrency deposits and transfers. Consequently, it ensured the anonymity of buyers and sellers.

In March, Krebs on Security reported that the platform had begun extorting its vendors and buyers, threatening to publish cryptocurrency transactions and chat records of users who refused to pay a fee ranging from $100 to $20,000.

If convicted, Lin faces several charges including a mandatory life sentence for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, with additional charges for narcotics conspiracy, money laundering, and conspiracy to sell adulterated and misbranded medication.

Featured image: Canva / Ideogram