Super Cup 2025 betting preview: PSG vs Spurs

The UEFA Super Cup gets underway in the city of Udine between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). We look at the statistics and the best odds on offer for this early-season European contest.

The Super Cup will be contested by the Champions League winners of the last season, PSG, and the Europa League holders, Spurs. The previous holders, Real Madrid, bested Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw to become the most successful holders of the title with six wins.

PSG vs Spurs Super Cup 2025 betting preview

PSG are the favourites going into the game with their dominant performances across their European campaign and the subsequent dismantling of Inter Milan in the final. Their 5-0 performance was seen by fans and pundits alike as coach Luis Enrique’s crowning footballing achievement.

The bookies have the Parisians at -250 to take home the trophy, and a draw is priced at +320. Spurs, the underdogs, are priced at a favourable +500, but their chances remain slim with a team in transition facing a well-oiled machine like PSG.

Here are the lineups:

Paris: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Solanke

Spurs in transition

Spurs have a new coach in Thomas Frank, the Dane, who replaced the maverick coach Ange Postecoglou. He has a massive job on his hands to repeat the feat of the outgoing Australian and achieve silverwave with the North London club.

Postecoglou was a fan-favourite and he delivered on his promise of “always winning in my second season.” There have been notable further departures from the club, such as club captain Son Heung-min. The South Korean was seen as a world-class talent, and his English Premier League experience will be sorely missed as he sets off for a new adventure with LA FC.

Trouble in Paris

PSG are facing some turbulent times with their titanic shot-stopper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, being tossed out of the playing squad by Enrique. The player has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, with the former Premier League champions as they rebuild their entire team after a miserable previous season.

The keeper’s vocal statement across social media also shows there could be tension in the team and a sign that the bookies noticed with his chances of being at Man City after the summer transfer window dropping to -500.

He is also +500 to stay at PSG, making his statement on X all the more telling for the future of the former AC Milan man:

“Unfortunately, someone decided that I cannot be a part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened,” said the Italian in an emotional social media post.

PSG’s last major game was an unexpected loss in the final of the Club World Cup to Chelsea 3-0. The result was a shock to the footballing world, with many expecting PSG to have a clean sweep against a young Chelsea team. Donnarumma managed five clean sheets across the tournament.

The odds of Spurs causing an upset could be even more likely with this dissent in the squad. It will still be a tall order with the amount of talent PSG has, such as Ousmane Dembélé.

The talismanic striker is -120 to score anytime in the match, and he is also the favourite for this year’s world’s best player trophy, the Ballon d’Or.

For PSG to win and both teams to score, the odds are +162.5. For over 3.5 goals in the match, the odds are +110. So the betting heads expect a clean sheet for either team is not on the cards.

PSG vs Spurs stats

Both teams have only ever faced each other in the International Champions Cup in 2017, with Spurs winning 4-2. PSG have been on a considerable roll of form bar the defeat to Chelsea, considering their Club World Cup tournament performance of seven matches they managed 18 goals, 11 assists and only conceded four goals across the entire campaign.

Spurs have been preparing for their season ahead in a host of friendly games against Reading, Wycombe, Luton, Arsenal and Newcastle. They haven’t lost any of those games and picked up two wins, with one coming over their bitter North London rivals, Arsenal.

Featured image credit: UEFA.