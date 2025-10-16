Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Strategic Gaming completes acquisition of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casinofor $301 million

Strategic Gaming completes acquisition of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casinofor $301 million

Sunland Park Casino and Racetrack. Strategic Gaming completes acquisition of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino for $301 million

Strategic Gaming Management has closed the $301 million acquisition of a racetrack and casino, before immediately transferring the property on.

The acquisition of Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino by Strategic Gaming Management (SGM) saw the company immediately sell the property on to Gaming and Leisure Properties in a sale-leaseback transaction. The $301 million transaction is the third such acquisition to take place in the last two years as SGM seeks to build its portfolio of assets in the casino space.

“With the acquisition of Sunland, we are well on our way to our goal of being a scale operator of regional assets with rich histories, competitive moats, and very strong and loyal customer bases,” said J. Grant Lincoln, the Company’s founder and CEO.

“We will continue to invest in our assets and thoughtfully grow our platform while continuing to pursue opportunities that meet our strategic plans. We welcome the incredible Sunland Park team to the Strategic family and look forward to many years of success together.”

Sunland Park is home to 738 slots and 12 electronic gaming tables across 25,000 square feet of entertainment space, as well as a one-mile Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse track with a 733-seat stadium. The facilities allow it to play host to the Sunland Park Derby, held on its 157 acres.

More changes at Strategic Gaming Management

As well as the acquisition, SGM announced that the former Chief Financial Officer of Golden Entertainment, Matthew Flandermeyer, will be stepping into the role of CFO of Strategic Gaming Management, effective immediately.

“To me, Strategic represents an incredible opportunity for growth, which I clearly recognize from prior experience,” said Flandermeyer. “I am excited to collaborate with Grant and the team, building on what they already have in place and contributing to the growth that lies ahead.”

The company also announced that Fred Heinrich would become the President of Sunland Park, also effective immediately. The role will see Heinrich oversee operations and direct strategic aspects of the business

“I am really excited to work with Grant and the wonderful team that exists here at Sunland, as well as the surrounding communities in this new role,” he said. “I am sure we can do remarkable things together and look forward to the next chapter for this storied property.”

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Resorts World New York City's latest casino application brings total spend up to .5bln.
Resorts World New York City’s latest casino application brings total spend up to $7.5B
Rachael Davies
MGM Yonkers casino in New York mockup. MGM has pulled out of the New York casino race
MGM Yonkers pulls out of New York casino bid race
Rachael Davies
Rendering image of a casino-style building outside, with trees in front. Ho-Chunk Nation announces 0M financing secured for Beloit casino resort
Ho-Chunk Nation announces $610M financing secured for Beloit casino resort
Sophie Atkinson
Looking to the future: what will the casinos of tomorrow look like?
Sophie Atkinson
Outside of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas. Cars parked in the parking lot out front.
Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino confirms it’ll reopen on Friday after shooting killed two
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two luxury sports cars parked in a modern garage — a bright lime green McLaren and a gold-and-black Lamborghini Urus. Brazil police dismantle 6M money laundering ring tied to drugs and online betting
Gambling

Brazil police dismantle $116M money laundering ring tied to drugs and online betting
Suswati Basu1 hour

Brazil’s Federal Police says that it has dismantled a suspected money laundering scheme linked to international drug trafficking and online betting operations. As part of Operation Narco Bet, authorities said...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software