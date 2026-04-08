A fresh federal lawsuit is putting a spotlight on how control of sports data can shape competition in the booming US betting industry.

Altenar Technologies Limited has filed suit in New Jersey against Sportradar Group AG and Sportradar AG, arguing the company used its grip on official league data to keep competitors out. The complaint, which has been reviewed by ReadWrite, brings up the issue of access to real-time “official league data,” described as “the essential input for businesses like Altenar that sell turnkey sports betting technology platforms.”

NEW: Lawsuit alleges sports data giant Sportradar blocked rival Altenar Technologies from US #betting market, citing monopoly over live league data and antitrust violations @RWW pic.twitter.com/ud5ytUvxXu — Suswati Basu (@suswatibasu) April 7, 2026

Altenar says it has relied on Sportradar for years in overseas markets, paying more than $6 million annually for data feeds. But when the company tried to enter the US after nationwide legalization in 2018, it says that access was cut off.

The company claims Sportradar had previously indicated US rights would be available under a separate deal. Instead, the lawsuit alleges Sportradar “reneged on its promise to supply Altenar with official data for use in connection with betting in the United States.”

However, a Sportradar spokesperson told ReadWrite: “While we prefer not to comment on pending litigation, we strongly disagree with the claims made by Altenar, which we believe are without merit and contain numerous inaccuracies.

“Sportradar will address these through the legal process. We encourage stakeholders to rely on our public disclosures and SEC filings for a complete and accurate view of our business.”

Altenar claims Sportradar used data control to limit competition

The complaint argues that without official data, it’s nearly impossible to compete. It states that “sportsbooks must offer ‘in-play’ betting to remain competitive,” and that they can only do so by using official league data.

Altenar says the lack of access has stalled its US expansion despite nearly $2 million in investment and outreach to dozens of potential partners. According to the filing, several operators declined to move forward without integrated official data feeds.

The lawsuit also points to Sportradar’s exclusive agreements with leagues like the NBA, MLB, and NHL. Altenar claims these “exclusive multi-year arrangements” give Sportradar outsized control over a critical part of the betting ecosystem.

Complicating matters, Sportradar has moved into the same market as its customers. Its ORAKO platform, launched in 2022, is described in the complaint as “an all-in-one sportsbook solution for betting operators” that would “alleviate [sportsbooks’] need to invest in additional technology and innovation.”

Altenar argues that this creates a conflict, allowing Sportradar to favor its own platform while restricting rivals.

A separate lawsuit involving Panda Interactive has also expanded antitrust claims against Sportradar and Genius Sports, similarly accusing the companies of leveraging exclusive data deals to limit competition in betting and streaming markets.

Despite this, Sportradar’s business continues to grow. The company recently reported record revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Altenar’s complaint goes beyond the United States, alleging that new terms for its international data agreements would force it into operating at a loss. The company says it faces a choice between unprofitable contracts or losing access altogether.

The lawsuit seeks damages and a court order requiring fair access to data. Altenar warns that without changes, “this lack of competition can only result in decreased customer choice, increased prices, and decreased innovation.”

UPDATED: Comment from Sportradar added on April 9, 2026.

Featured image: Sportradar / Altenar Technologies