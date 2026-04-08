Home Sportradar faces antitrust lawsuit by Altenar over alleged blocking of betting data access

Sportradar faces antitrust lawsuit by Altenar over alleged blocking of betting data access

Altenar and Sportradar logos on blue background representing sports betting data lawsuit and competition dispute in US market

A fresh federal lawsuit is putting a spotlight on how control of sports data can shape competition in the booming US betting industry.

Altenar Technologies Limited has filed suit in New Jersey against Sportradar Group AG and Sportradar AG, arguing the company used its grip on official league data to keep competitors out. The complaint, which has been reviewed by ReadWrite, brings up the issue of access to real-time “official league data,” described as “the essential input for businesses like Altenar that sell turnkey sports betting technology platforms.”

Altenar says it has relied on Sportradar for years in overseas markets, paying more than $6 million annually for data feeds. But when the company tried to enter the US after nationwide legalization in 2018, it says that access was cut off.

The company claims Sportradar had previously indicated US rights would be available under a separate deal. Instead, the lawsuit alleges Sportradar “reneged on its promise to supply Altenar with official data for use in connection with betting in the United States.”

However, a Sportradar spokesperson told ReadWrite: “While we prefer not to comment on pending litigation, we strongly disagree with the claims made by Altenar, which we believe are without merit and contain numerous inaccuracies.

“Sportradar will address these through the legal process. We encourage stakeholders to rely on our public disclosures and SEC filings for a complete and accurate view of our business.”

Altenar claims Sportradar used data control to limit competition

The complaint argues that without official data, it’s nearly impossible to compete. It states that “sportsbooks must offer ‘in-play’ betting to remain competitive,” and that they can only do so by using official league data.

Altenar says the lack of access has stalled its US expansion despite nearly $2 million in investment and outreach to dozens of potential partners. According to the filing, several operators declined to move forward without integrated official data feeds.

The lawsuit also points to Sportradar’s exclusive agreements with leagues like the NBA, MLB, and NHL. Altenar claims these “exclusive multi-year arrangements” give Sportradar outsized control over a critical part of the betting ecosystem.

Complicating matters, Sportradar has moved into the same market as its customers. Its ORAKO platform, launched in 2022, is described in the complaint as “an all-in-one sportsbook solution for betting operators” that would “alleviate [sportsbooks’] need to invest in additional technology and innovation.”

Altenar argues that this creates a conflict, allowing Sportradar to favor its own platform while restricting rivals.

A separate lawsuit involving Panda Interactive has also expanded antitrust claims against Sportradar and Genius Sports, similarly accusing the companies of leveraging exclusive data deals to limit competition in betting and streaming markets.

Despite this, Sportradar’s business continues to grow. The company recently reported record revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Altenar’s complaint goes beyond the United States, alleging that new terms for its international data agreements would force it into operating at a loss. The company says it faces a choice between unprofitable contracts or losing access altogether.

The lawsuit seeks damages and a court order requiring fair access to data. Altenar warns that without changes, “this lack of competition can only result in decreased customer choice, increased prices, and decreased innovation.”

UPDATED: Comment from Sportradar added on April 9, 2026.

Featured image: Sportradar / Altenar Technologies

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Editorial illustration of online betting revenue directed toward a brightly lit gambling treatment center
Treatment funds in proposed South Carolina online betting plan
ReadWrite
Abstract sports-betting permit under regulatory review in Louisiana
DraftKings Gets Conditional Louisiana Sports-Betting Extension
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone and red inspection frame representing regulatory scrutiny of AI sportsbook marketing in Massachusetts
AI Questions Put Massachusetts Sportsbooks Under Review
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Sports data operator at a workstation with blurred screens supporting prediction-market settlement
News

Sportradar Pitches Data Role in Prediction-Market Growth
ReadWrite19 hours

Sportradar says it can benefit from prediction-market growth without relying on a single exchange, as sports made up about 82% of Kalshi’s U.S. prediction volume over the 12 months covered...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software