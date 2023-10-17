SpaceX and T-Mobile join forces to bring direct-to-cell text messaging services

SpaceX’s satellite constellation, Starlink, has announced its collaboration with T-Mobile to bring direct-to-cell text messaging services to areas with limited cellular coverage. By making use of the satellite network, rural and remote locations will now have access to reliable communication services. The partnership plans to commence its beta service in late 2023, with the full launch of voice, data, and IoT services scheduled for 2025.

Several international cellular providers, including Rogers, Optus, One NZ, KDDI, and Salt, have joined SpaceX and T-Mobile in increasing global connectivity. As they work together to provide seamless internet access across various nations, more providers are expected to participate in the initiative to further broaden cellular networks, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure is complex to deploy.

Innovative technology enhances connectivity

Starlink’s satellite network utilizes an eNodeB modem, acting as a cell tower in space, to allow users on the ground to connect to the internet. Using the partner spectrum within their respective countries, the satellite technology can offer high-speed and low-latency connections to users worldwide. The combination of satellite capabilities and local infrastructure will bridge the digital divide and foster global communication.

Initially, the direct-to-cell satellites will be deployed on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. However, transitioning to Starship for future deployments is expected to revolutionize cellular network expansion globally. The increased payload capacity offered by Starship will make distributing the direct-to-cell satellites more efficient and seamless.

Upon reaching their orbit, the satellites will connect via laser backhaul to the entire Starlink constellation, offering rapid and seamless communication between satellites. In addition to voice and text messaging services, SpaceX plans to introduce IoT services on the direct-to-cell network. By linking IoT devices through standard LTE protocols, satellite technology will improve communication efficiency among IoT devices and extend connectivity to remote areas with limited network access.

The IoT services will provide innovative solutions to industries relying on connected devices and networks. Users in underserved and rural areas will have access to an extensive range of high-speed internet options, helping to bridge the connectivity gap.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by SpaceX; Pexels; Thank you!