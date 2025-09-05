Home South Korea plans to open the country’s very first residential gambling treatment center

The very first residential gambling treatment center is set to open in South Korea, offering specialized treatment and camps for ‘problem gamblers’.

Kangwon Land, the Korea Institute for Gambling Problem Prevention and Treatment, and the Forest Healing Foundation have partnered to build a residential gambling treatment facility, offering a live-in space for gamblers to seek treatment for addiction and gambling-related issues.

The goal is to provide a space to run so-called treatment camps, actively addressing the growing social problem of gambling in Korea. The three organizations will collaborate to bring specialized treatment services to residents, echoing similar treatment centers that are already in place across many other countries, particularly in the Western world. Kangwon Land has previously taken an interest in reducing gambling-related harm, having hosted an addiction prevention forum.

At the moment, South Korea has only gambling addiction counseling centers, without any option for residential treatment. Kangwon Land and the Forest Healing Foundation will bring the accommodation infrastructure of High Healing One, an established wellness center, while the Korea Institute for Gambling Problem Prevention and Treatment offers addiction prevention and rehabilitation program expertise.

The first steps in gambling treatment

The program will start its first phase of treatment options in September 2025, with programs offered to regional center users, professional counseling agencies, and seven domestic gambling industries. The services will include group counseling and psychological education and healing activities, like forest and music, yoga, meditation, and healing tool therapy.

Once the pilot program is underway, the Forest Healing Foundation will use it as a case study to obtain professional certifications. The long-term plan is to expand the services it develops to private facilities across the country.

“I feel a sense of responsibility for the fact that our country, which has already become an advanced country, does not have a residential treatment facility to protect its citizens,” said Acting President Choi. “I hope that this business agreement will serve as a starting point for establishing a Korean-style treatment model for problem gamblers, and that the Forest Healing Foundation will become the first residential treatment facility for problem gamblers in Korea.”

Featured image: Kangwon Land

