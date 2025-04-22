Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home South Korean comedian facing criminal charges over illegal gambling

South Korean comedian facing criminal charges over illegal gambling

south korea comedian lee jin-ho in front of dice

A South Korean comedian, Lee Jin-ho, will face prosecution after a nearly $2 million borrowed blowout on gambling, which is illegal in South Korea. Jin-ho has admitted to borrowing cash to fund his illegal online gambling addiction, and has been sent to prosecution without being detained.

Jin-ho’s gambling habits came to light last year, after news broke that he’d stiffed Korean pop group BTS’ Jimin (Park Ji-min) nearly 100 million won ($70,233). Others he’d borrowed from include fellow Knowing Bros comedian Lee Su-geun, as well as singers Ha Sung-woon and Young Tak.

Jin-ho was also being investigated for loan scams, but this was dropped by police over a lack of actual testimonies. It’s estimated that through borrowing, Jin-ho would have accumulated around 1 billion won ($702,013).

Writing on social media in October 2024, during the investigation, Jin-ho admitted to online gambling:

“I started gambling on an online casino site in 2020, and it left me with an overwhelming amount of debt.

“As a public figure, I deeply regret my poor decisions and the damage they’ve caused. No matter what, I intend to repay all outstanding debts.”

During the investigation in October, he was reported to have just said, “I’m sorry.”

Gambling in South Korea is peculiar. While there are gambling spots, like casinos, they’re not available to Koreans, except for one. It’s part of the idea that it’s needed for tourism to the region.

Much like in Japan, horse racing and lotteries are also legal. Lotteries are available for everyone, with a recent incident causing havoc after duplicate tickets were sold.

Of course, online gambling is also not allowed, but as you can see, it isn’t hard to do it. There are various online casinos that deliberately cater to the Korean market, allowing for cryptocurrency payments to play anonymously.

South Korea is currently dealing with an influx of gambling problems, as online casinos become more prevalent in the country.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Holland Casino revenue slumps as Dutch tax rise looms
Joel Loynds
Michigan Gaming Control Board raises awareness about human trafficking risks in casino industry
Rachael Davies
AI image to represent the Grand Canyon in Arizona / The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has confirmed enforcement action against illicit online gambling operators in the state.
Arizona Department confirms enforcement against illicit operators
Graeme Hanna
NCAA makes example of university staffer who bet $46K on student games
Joel Loynds
Texas Lottery chief resigns amid courier jackpot controversy
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Holland Casino revenue slumps as Dutch tax rise looms
Joel Loynds26 minutes

Holland Casino's revenue report is a bit of a disappointment, as it reports a 4.1% loss totalling €1.3 million ($1.4 million). This is compared to its net income of €31.9m...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.