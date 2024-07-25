Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home PlayStation 5 operating system beta launches with a focus on more immersive audio

PlayStation 5 operating system beta launches with a focus on more immersive audio

Sony launches new PS5 beta with personalized 3D audio. The image features a PlayStation 5 console and its controller set against a blue background with a digital waveform visual. This represents the console's new 3D audio technology capabilities.
The PS5 has had a host of new features
tl;dr

  • Sony will launch a PS5 beta program on July 25, introducing personalized 3D audio profiles and selective Remote Play access.
  • Participants will receive an email invitation, but not all beta features may be in the final release.
  • Features include personalized 3D audio, adaptive controller charging, and Remote Play access controls.

Sony will launch a new beta program for the PlayStation 5, introducing more features aimed at improving players’ experience, starting this Thursday (July 25). The update will bring personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, and introduce selective access control for Remote Play.

Selected beta participants will receive an email invitation to download the update. However, Sony cautions that some features tested during the beta phase might not be included in the final release or could undergo significant modifications.

What features are in the new PS5 beta program?

3D audio

A major rollout of this beta is the personalized 3D audio capability for the PS5. “With a set of headphones or earbuds like the Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, you can run through a set of sound quality tests to analyze a vast number of factors to create an audio profile that best fits your hearing characteristics,” explained Sony in a blog post.

The company hopes that it can enhance gameplay immersion through the use of personalized profiles, by improving how players perceive the position of characters and objects within the game environment.

Users can create their 3D audio profiles by navigating to Settings > Sound > 3D Audio (Headphones) on their PS5 consoles. These profiles are then saved per user on the console for a more customized experience while giving the option to revert to standard 3D audio presets.

Adaptive charging

The menu shows "Features Available in Rest Mode," where users can configure the power supply to USB ports with options like "Off," "Adaptive," and "3 Hours." The screen highlights how each setting affects power consumption, with an option to learn more about Adaptive Charging. This is part of PS5's beta program.
Adaptive charging mode is being tested to save energy. Credit: Sony

The beta also includes a new adaptive charging feature for controllers, exclusive to the latest, slimmer PS5 model. This feature adjusts the power supply to the controllers based on the battery level, conserving energy and extending the life of the device.

To use adaptive charging, go to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode, and then select Supply Power to USB Ports > Adaptive.

Remote play

This menu is titled "Enable Remote Play" and lists user profiles with toggles to enable or disable Remote Play access individually. Profiles shown include names like Zane Richardsons, Danny Lowton-Michaels, Karla Riley, and Elisa Woods.
Remote Play will allow users to access to others’ profiles. Credit: Sony

Remote Play access is another area of focus in this beta. Console owners can now decide if friends or family members can use their console for Remote Play or if they need their own system, a feature likely to appeal to households with multiple gamers.

To adjust these settings, go to Settings > System > Remote Play > Enable Remote Play, and choose which user you want to enable access to your PS5 console through Remote Play.

Participants in the beta include users from the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France, with plans to extend the update globally in the coming months.

Featured image: Sony

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

super mario world lego set
New interactive Super Mario World LEGO set leaked ahead of official reveal
Jacob Woodward
Sony launches new PS5 beta with personalized 3D audio. The image features a PlayStation 5 console and its controller set against a blue background with a digital waveform visual. This represents the console's new 3D audio technology capabilities.
PlayStation 5 operating system beta launches with a focus on more immersive audio
Suswati Basu
marvel rivals characters
Marvel Rivals voice actors: Who are the names behind the game’s heroes?
Jacob Woodward
Black Panther and Magik in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals system requirements: Can your PC run the Closed Beta Test?
Jacob Woodward
marvel rivals fight
Marvel Rivals hero list: Who are the playable characters in the Closed Beta?
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Premier League Club, Everton FC with Stake.com gambling firm as their front of shirt sponsor.
Gambling

Elite English soccer authorities agree code of conduct on gambling sponsorship
Graeme Hanna2 mins

The top soccer leagues in England have reached a collective, voluntary agreement on gambling sponsorship.  A code of conduct has been agreed between the Premier League, Football Association (national governing...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.