Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Slay the Spire 2: release date, trailer, and all we know about early access

Slay the Spire 2: release date, trailer, and all we know about early access

Title card for Slay the Spire 2
TL:DR

  • Mega Crit confirmed Slay the Spire 2 is in development, with early access expected in 2025.
  • The sequel trailer hints at a return to the Spire after 1,000 years, with new gameplay elements.
  • Three characters confirmed: Ironclad, The Silent, and a new character called The Necrobinder.
  • New cards include Molten Fist and Hellraiser, alongside returning cards like Cleave and Ghostly Armor.
  • Speculation suggests full release may follow early access, potentially in early 2026.

Developer Mega Crit has confirmed that Slay the Spire 2 is on its way, following up on the 2017 roguelike deck-building game from the indie studio.

Mega Crit announced the release of Slay the Spire 2 at the III Showcase, a video game showcase geared around indie games, back in April.

April 10 also saw the release of a teaser trailer which has gathered over 600,000 views and confirmed that the sequel game will have early access and offered a glimpse of a release window.

With the first Slay the Spire game scoring an impressive 89 among critics and 7.8 among the 831 players who rated it on Metacritic, the sequel game is eagerly awaited by those in the know. Read on for all the details of Slay the Spire 2 that we know so far.

When is Slay the Spire 2 coming out?

There’s a very broad release window for Slay the Spire 2, with early access confirmed for 2025.

There are no further details than that but that probably also means that general access is coming in 2025, unless early access lasts for an unusually long time or comes at the very end of the year, with the full release possibly following early 2026.

This could indeed be the case, seeing as the first Slay the Spire game came out on November 17.

If the sequel follows the same rhythm, then early access could come as late as November or December 2025, followed by a full release in January 2026.

That’s pure speculation for now and we’ll need to wait for a full reveal from Mega Crit to be sure. That’s likely to come either later this year or in the first half of 2025, depending on when the release is scheduled for.

Slay the Spire 2 trailer breakdown

The trailer relies mostly on dramatic music and dynamic shots, but it does feature the return of the titular Spire.

The description stays similarly vague, reading only: “Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors…Return to the Spire and face friends and foes in Slay the Spire 2.”

The air of mystery keeps you guessing about what’s to come, but there are still some new details that we can infer from the little we see.

The fact that it’s been one thousand years since the first game means that a lot will surely have changed since then.

The efforts of the Ironclad, Silent, Defect, and Watcher to close the Spire at the end of the first game did last for several centuries – but no more.

Thanks to the admittedly sparse Slay the Spire 2 screenshots released on Steam, we do also have a sense of some of the returning cards, as well as two new ones for Ironclad. Cleave has got some new art, suggesting it’s got a new effect, while another two returning cards, Ghostly Armor and Shrug it Off, look more or less the same as before.

Two new cards are Molten Fist, with a hidden effect, and Hellraiser, a three-mana rare Power card where the effect also isn’t shown.

Slay the Spire 2 characters, explained

A screenshot from the trailer showing three Slay the Spire 2 characters

Although it’s been one thousand years since the first game, Ironclad and The Silent will return as slayers in the sequel game. That’s not to say nothing has changed, however, with a new roster of creatures and monsters also expected to make their debuts.

The in-game lore states that four characters must fight for eternity but that’s not to say that The Defect and Watcher will also return.

They are not seen in the trailer at least, so it could be that we only get Ironcal and The Silent.

For now, there are just three confirmed characters in Slay the Spire 2. We already see Ironclad and The Silent walking through shops and some other unfamiliar environments in the trailer (more evidence that some elements will certainly be new to the game) before we get a brief introduction to a third character.

The name of this third character appears to be The Necrobinder, thanks to some digging into the Steam listing.

The Necrobinder is a floating skeleton with a scythe, which is a pretty sinister look all things considered. In an unusual move, it starts with just 35 health, just half of the first game’s lowest health start with The Silent’s 70.

The Necrobinder is described as “a wandering lich who seeks to bind the forgotten corpse. Calls upon her trusty left hand, Osty, in combat.”

The trailer does drop some clues that mean we might see at least The Defect appear, with some Defect-exclusive relics visible and Defect cards being sold by a merchant.

After all, robots like The Defect can live forever, so a thousand years is nothing by comparison. What’s more, Mega Crit regularly reposts or shares love for Defect on social media, so it seems likely that they might lean into the fanbase’s love of the character still more.

Featured image: Mega Crit

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Title card for Slay the Spire 2
Slay the Spire 2: release date, trailer, and all we know about early access
Rachael Davies
World of Warcraft: The War Within
World of Warcraft: The War Within release date, pre-patch details, and everything we know so far?
Rachael Davies
SSX Tricky running on the PCSX2 v2
PlayStation 2 emulation is now so good you don’t really need original hardware to enjoy its classics, as new PCSX2 version 2 is released
Paul McNally
A Call of Duty soldier rests shotgun on shoulder
Call of Duty’s next crossover will be with the WWE, Activision confirms
Owen Good
A screen showing the Sleet Fighter game added to Dota 2. Tusk is standing at right raising his axe triumphantly, having defeated himself.
Yo dawg, Dota 2 heard you like fighting games, so they put a free one in the game
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The WienerAI ICO Ends on July 31st - Top Meme Coin to Watch?
Cryptocurrency

The WienerAI ICO Ends on July 31st - Top Meme Coin to Watch?
Alvin Hemedez1 hour

WienerAI, the fastest-growing AI meme coin, recently announced that its ICO will end on July 31st, signaling to investors to act quickly before it sells out. The announcement has created...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.